Sofia Vergara Poses In Lingerie For Breast Cancer Awareness

Sofia posed in a pink bra for an important new campaign.

Sofia Vergara is showing off her lingerie for a new campaign raising breast cancer awareness. The stunning Modern Family actress shared a new snap via her Instagram page this week which showed her posing in pink underwear with a thick fluffy cardigan wrapped around her arms as she promoted a new campaign.

The star shared the snap on the social media site, revealing in the caption that she wanted to encourage other women to ensure they check themselves regularly by teaming up with designer Stella McCartney to get the word out.

“I am proud to support @StellaMcCartney’s annual #BreastCancerAwareness campaign,” Sofia captioned the photo she recently shared with her millions of followers.

“Wearing the ‘Rose Romancing’ lingerie set to remind and encourage everyone to get checked and as a woman, to love and celebrate our breasts,” she then added, using a number of different heart emojis in her caption.

Vergara then added the hashtags “#StellaCares, #BCA2018, #BCA, #StellaLingerie” and “#StellaMcCartney” to her post.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the same bra Sofia was sporting on her Instagram page will be available from the designer from October 1, with proceeds from each purchase benefiting a number of different breast cancer charities and treatment centers, including Memorial Sloan Kettering, the Linda McCartney Centre, and the Hello Beautiful Foundation.

The Stella McCartney bra is priced at $145 with matching briefs available for $110.

Sofia’s been open about encouraging women to get checked in the past, even using her Instagram account to encourage her followers to get a mammogram last year.

Per Refinery29, last year, the star posted a Boomerang video of herself at an appointment while wearing a white robe.

Standing in front of a mammogram machine, Vergara simply wrote, “You have to do it!!!” plus the hashtags “#mammogram” and “#medicalimaging” as well as “women’s imaging” with strong-arm arm emojis and another kissing emoji.

Prior to that, in 2016, Vergara shared another photo of herself looking at the machine in the doctor’s office as she told her followers that it was “that time of year again” to get checked.

Sofia’s latest lingerie photo Instagram activity comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that the Modern Family and Hot Pursuit actress used Instagram earlier this month to call out a troll who accused her of having plastic surgery.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The social media user told the actress, “Lately, I’ve been noticing that u did something to your face…” before then adding, “I can’t find what but your face looks a little bit different now.”

Vergara then clapped back in the comments section, bluntly telling the troll who questioned her appearance and suggested she may have gone under the knife, “It’s called aging.”