‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, September 25: Bill Fumes As Katie & Thorne Marry

Thorne and Katie make sure to let Will know that he's part of the ceremony.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 25 state that Bill (Don Diamont) was at Spencer Publications and fumed on Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) wedding day. He told Justin that he was Will’s father and that Thorne would never be able to take his place. According to She Knows Soaps, Justin (Aaron D. Spears) was worried that Bill would gatecrash Katie and Thorne’s wedding. Bill finally acquiesced and agreed that it wouldn’t help his case much if he ruined their day.

Bill felt that Katie was turning Will’s (Finnegan George) life upside down by the crazy choices that she was making. He didn’t want to add to Will’s worries, and he wanted his son to know that he would always be there for him, regardless of what Katie says.

Katie and Will were at her home and they had their last conversation before she left for the Forrester mansion to be wed. Bold and the Beautiful fans saw that she told him that they would be happy with Thorne. The Logan clan arrived and they bantered about the wedding. Katie told Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Bridget (Ashley Jones), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she wanted to give Will the best family that she could. They hugged.

Justin becomes concerned that Bill will do something foolish on Katie's wedding day. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WBPSyGfAhE #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/LSnhAv95RS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 25, 2018

However, despite being matron of honor, Brooke still had another agenda and confronted Katie about the sole custody issue. Katie said that she had no plans to deprive Bill of his son and that he would have visitation rights. She begged Brooke to be happy for her and explained that she wanted to provide Will with stability and consistency. Katie and Brooke hugged.

Donna arrived and she talked to Eric (John McCook). She remembered the day that she and “Honey Bear” tied the knot, and told him that she had many memories of this house. In the meantime, Thorne kneeled to talk to Will. He told him that although he and his mother would be in front of the altar, he was as much part of the ceremony as they were.

These three are officially a family! Check out photos from Katie and Thorne’s big day and make sure to tweet them a congratulatory message! ✨ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Qs8CQozHve — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 25, 2018

Brooke arrived and made her way down the aisle to Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, before Here Comes The Bride played. Katie looked radiant and walked down the aisle to Thorne. She blew a kiss to Will, who returned the display of affection. Thorne and Katie said their vows. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) pronounced them married and they kissed. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.