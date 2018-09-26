Cosby Trial “Most Racist and Sexist” In History, According to Publicist

To hear Bill Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt tell it, the sexual assault trial of the disgraced entertainer was the “most racist and sexist” in history and compared his boss to Jesus Christ, the Huffington Post reported.

Wyatt made the comments outside the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in Norristown, Pennsylvania where Judge Steven O’Neill sentenced the fallen comedian, 81, and actor to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago, the website stated.

Cosby was a board trustee at his alma mater Temple University and a major donor, where Constand was working at the time as a women’s basketball coach, the Huffington Post stated. Constand testified that Cosby had invited her to his home to talk about her career the night of the incident.

Wyatt said despite his boss’s wealth and fame, race and sex played a critical role in the trial that landed Cosby in prison. That also made a reference to Jesus Christ in the process.

“They persecuted Jesus and look what happened,” Wyatt said after the hearing Tuesday, per the Post. “Not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries. So, Mr. Cosby’s doing fine, he’s holding up well and everybody who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

Wyatt charged, without explanation, that Cosby’s day in court was “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.” He concluded that the media concealed that Cosby was “one of the greatest civil rights leaders in the United States for over the past 50 years,” the website wrote.

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the second day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on Sept. 25 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela / Getty Images

Wyatt likely was speaking to Cosby’s status before the long string of sexual assault allegations against him as a trailblazer entertainer for African-Americans in the entertainment industry. Britannica.com wrote that Cosby played a major role in the development of a more positive portrayal of blacks on television, buoyed by his creation The Cosby Show in the 1980s.

In its heyday The Cosby Show, with its largely African-American cast, was one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, the website stated. Those accolades came tumbling down among dozens of women who came forward and charged that Cosby sexually assaulted them throughout his entertainment career.

During the trial’s sentencing phase, prosecution psychologist Kristen Dudley told the court that Cosby misused his fame, adding that he “fit the criteria” of a sexually violent predator, according to the Huffington Post.

“Using his power and prestige within the community, he is able to meet people, befriend them, and it is during that friendship that the sexual assault occurs,” Dudley said.