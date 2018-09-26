Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Spotted Groping Another Woman At The Club, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship seemed to be getting stronger just five months following his shocking cheating scandal. However, a new scandal may be popping up for the NBA player.

According to a Sept. 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson was allegedly spotted getting handsy with another woman while out on the town without Khloe Kardashian recently.

Sources tell the magazine that the NBA player was seen at Warwick nightclub on Sept. 20 and that he had a mystery woman at his side.

“Tristan and a girl were chatting and flirting throughout the night. They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt,” the insider claimed.

The source added that Kardashian won’t believe a bad word against her baby daddy and that she’ll stand by her man despite the latest reports.

“Khloe believes every word Tristan tells her. They’ll stay together. Everyone is flabbergasted, but her family has learned to keep their opinions quiet. People underestimate the threshold of what she’ll put up with for love,” the source stated.

In addition, Tristan Thompson has allegedly promised Khloe Kardashian that he’ll never hurt her again, and she believes him despite his past history with infidelity.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thompson was spotted leaving the club with two mystery women last week. The girls exited the venue first and were told to wait by the building. Tristan came out just moments later and the entire group left in separate cars that headed in the same direction.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian isn’t worried about her man cheating because she knows that all eyes are on him when he’s at the club.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True.

Khloe decided to forgive Tristan and stand by him. They’ve been working on their relationship ever since. However, insiders claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is going to need “concrete evidence” before she believes that her man is cheating on her again.

“She knows when he goes out, there will be plenty of eyeballs on him that he would be extra stupid if he cheated on her again,” one source revealed.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to move back to Cleveland together for the start of the new NBA season.