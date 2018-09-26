‘General Hospital’ Star Hudson West Shows Off His Dance Moves Ahead Of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’

Hudson West joins the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.'

Hudson West plays Jake Webber on ABC’s General Hospital, but he is about to take on a completely different role for a few weeks. He will be strutting his stuff starting on October 7 on the new Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. The whole cast of kids was officially announced on Tuesday night’s DWTS, and as reported by Entertainment Tonight, they showed just a little bit of what they can do on the dance floor.

The young General Hospital star was introduced and he was moving and grooving to the music already. All of the young dancers and their celebrity partners were decked out in red and black outfits. Hudson came out when he was introduced raring to go. He is paired up with Kameron Couch and they are both being mentored by dancer Hayley Erbert. Also helping out are familiar dance pros Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, and Cheryl Burke.

This is the very first juniors edition of Dancing with the Stars. The show has enlisted former celebrity competitors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz as hosts. Also on hand to step in for judging duties is pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and DWTS choreographer Mandy Moore. Val is also currently competing on Dancing with the Stars with celeb partner Nancy McKeon. Despite being in jeopardy last night, they made it through to the next round.

Competing alongside Hudson West will be Ariana Greenblatt, Miles Brown, Honey Boo Boo, Jason Maybaum, Akash Vukoti, Sky Brown, Sophia Pippen, Mandla Morris, Tripp Palin, Mackenzie Ziegler, and Addison Osta Smith. These amazing kids come from various backgrounds, but one thing that they all have in common is that ballroom dancing is all new for them.

Hudson West proved that he may just be a force to be reckoned with in this juniors edition of this competition. The kids were all highly energetic on Tuesday night and ready to see what they can bring to the ballroom floor. In the short clip that was aired, Hudson was seen learning the art of being a professional ballroom dancer and it looks like he is picking it all up quite well.

His General Hospital co-stars took to social media to cheer their castmate on. Eden McCoy, who plays Carly Corinthos’ daughter Josslyn, wrote on Twitter, “@hudsonwest his is AMAZING so proud of you- CONGRATS.”

Brooklyn Rae Silzer, Emma Drake on GH, also wished him well saying, “Wohoo!! We are so excited for you & cant wait to watch!!!”

Not only are West’s co-stars coming out to give him support, but General Hospital fans have also taken to Twitter to reveal just how excited they are to watch this young man compete. He can definitely count on them to vote when the time comes.

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is airing on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET.