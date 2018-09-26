Kym Herjavec Shows How Much Her Twins Have Grown At 5-Months-Old

Kym posted a new snap of her baby twins smiling from ear to ear as they turned 5-months-old.

Kym Herjavec posted the cutest photo of her and husband Robert Herjavec’s baby boy and baby girl twins as the youngsters turned 5-months-old this week. The ex-Dancing with the Stars pro shared the adorable photo with her followers on Instagram showing the babies wearing matching bibs as they celebrated the milestone with huge smiles on their faces.

The impossibly cute photo, uploaded on September 25, showed little Hudson and Haven smiling and laughing together while rocking matching Burberry bibs as they lay next to one another.

“Happy Tuesday! You’re never fully dressed with a smile (or a Burberry Bib),” Kym joked in the caption, adding two baby emojis and two hearts to her post.

The dancer then added the hashtags “#5monthsold” and “#burberrybabies” to the cute new photo that showed off her babies with her Shark Tank star and businessman husband.

And it seemed as though the star’s followers just couldn’t get enough of Herjavec’s latest photo of her twins as many commented that they just couldn’t believe how much her and husband Robert’s babies have already grown.

One fan said, “Your babies are growing up very fast. They are so adorable. God bless them. I am now catching twin fever.”

Another commented on the cute photo, which showed Haven with a white bow on her head, “Darling little kiddos. They are precious and growing so fast.”

“These babies are so adorable, omg [their] smiles,” a third fan commented on the Instagram photo.

The latest cute photo of her kids came shortly after Kym shared a number of snaps of the family’s sweet vacation together as they trekked all over the globe.

Inquisitr reported that the star shared a number of adorable vacation photos with her followers, which included a recent trip to London where Hudson and Haven were photographed outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. The family also paid a visit to France and Croatia.

Prior to that, Inquisitr shared that the group was spotted on a luxury yacht where Herjavec joked that her baby twins were being waited on hand and foot.

Kym and husband Robert welcomed their babies in April. The couple first met when they were paired up together on Season 20 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2015. They then married a year later in 2016.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

When announcing the birth of her twins to the world via social media, E! News reported that Herjavec admitted that her heart was “so full” as she became a mom for the first time.

“I never [thought] my heart could feel so full,” she captioned a black and white photo confirming the babies’ births. “We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18,” Kym added.