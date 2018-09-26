Prince William Goes On Rhino Tracking Expedition In Namibia

Prince William has currently undertaken a private work trip that will take the king-in-waiting through the continent of Africa. William’s visit will include visits to the countries of Namibia, Tanzania, and Kenya, according to reports from the South African news organization Channel 24.

When William arrived at the Namibia stop on his tour, the prince received a warm welcome from Namibian Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba as he arrived in Windhoek, the country’s capital.

The primary purpose of William’s visit is to push an anti-poaching campaign. Poaching has wreaked havoc on the nation’s indigenous wildlife, often with the beneficiaries arriving from Namibia’s neighboring countries, making a crackdown impossible without regional effort.

William began his time in Namibia with a speech detailing his efforts and the goals he hopes to achieve through his anti-poaching initiatives.

“My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation,” said William as he addressed guests at a British High Commissioner’s reception. “This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well.”

William also took time to thank the Namibians for their hospitality, lauding praise at the efforts activists have made in fighting the poaching trade.

“Thank you again for the warm welcome,” said William. “It has been fascinating to meet people from so many different walks of Namibian life doing such important work.”

After an evening with the leader’s of the African country, William was up early as the prince set out on a safari to see the natural beauty of Namibia, taking plenty of pictures that were all posted to the official Twitter account of Kensington Palace.

…and after searching for five hours… pic.twitter.com/LJs52XKtoK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

…along with several other animals ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q7YJdqekYz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

William was left in amazement by what he saw during his morning safari, saying “I was staggered by the beauty and sheer remoteness of this incredible landscape. And I was humbled by the dedication of the rangers who protect the unique population of desert rhino from poachers.”

After his safari, William got the chance to meet the members of the Kunene People’s Park Initiative, an organization designed with the goal of giving Namibia and its citizens more control of its wildlife as well as the opportunity to reap greater benefits from having such a diverse and beautiful collection of species in the country. The initiative is supported by Tusk, a British non-profit that was created to assist in the conservation of Africa’s wildlife.

“Whatever approach we take to end wildlife crime it must be based on evidence of what works on the ground with local communities,” said William upon his meeting with the Initiative.