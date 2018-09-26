Carrie Underwood Responds To Reports She’s Pregnant With Twins

Carrie admits all the speculation about her pregnancy has been 'super-interesting' for her.

Carrie Underwood is responding to recent reports claiming she could be pregnant with twins. Per ABC News Radio, the pregnant star slammed recent speculation she’s expecting two babies with husband Mike Fisher after admitting that several people had congratulated her thinking that she’s expecting multiples.

Underwood, who confirmed the big baby news in a video posted across her various social media account in August, joked about all the recent talk and admitted that she’s found it “super-interesting” to see all the speculation surrounding her second pregnancy.

“It’s just super-interesting to see people speculating, and people are congratulating me on the twins,” Carrie confessed but made it pretty clear that she’s only expecting one baby this time around after Gossip Cop also previously debunked a report from In Touch Weekly last month claiming she’s expecting two babies.

“I’m like, ‘I ain’t havin’ no twins!'” the “Cry Pretty” singer confessed, joking, “As far as I know, they only one in there!”

But while there’s only one baby coming from her pregnancy, Carrie did admit that she’s excited to soon have two kids running around her house as her son, 3-year-old Isaiah, gets a little brother or sister to play with.

“It’s gonna be good,” Underwood revealed of becoming a mom of two. “I mean, I’m excited to have two. I hear the jump from one to two is pretty hard.”

The star also revealed how excited her husband is about becoming a parent again, admitting that she thinks things will be a little easier this time around now that he’s officially retired from the NHL after leaving his position with the Nashville Predators for good earlier this year.

“We’re excited,” she said of herself and her husband of eight years, “and my husband’s retired now, so I’m gonna have some extra childcare at home, so that’s good.”

Carrie didn’t give too much more away when it came to whether her second child is a little girl or a little boy, though she did admit during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just last week that she already knows the gender.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Underwood told the talk show host and comedian that she and Mike already know the gender but have made the decision not to reveal the news publicly just yet.

“We like to kind of just hold onto things for a minute,” she explained of their decision to keep the big reveal a secret for now. “I feel like everybody just knows everything about everybody, so we just like to have a little secret for a little while,” Underwood added during her chat with DeGeneres.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ellen then guessed that the country superstar is having a girl after she admitted that her second pregnancy is a “different ball game” than her first, though Carrie still played coy when it came to confirming if she’s expecting her first daughter or second son.

As Inquisitr previously reported, pregnant Carrie’s recent baby talk comes shortly after she confirmed the sad news that she suffered through three consecutive miscarriages before falling pregnant with her second child.