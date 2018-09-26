Kelly Ripa Claps Back After Being Told She’s ‘Too Old’ For Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly had an epic response to an Instagram user who said she looked 'too old' for her husband of 22 years.

Kelly Ripa is hitting back at a troll who said she looked “too old” for her husband Mark Consuelos with an epic clap back. Per Yahoo!, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host hit out at a social media user this week after they made the not-so-complimentary remark about her looks in the comments section on Mark’s Instagram page.

All the drama went down after the Riverdale actor posted a photo of himself on his page supporting the He For She campaign by holding up a sign that read, “I am #HeForShe are you?”

Kelly then shared her love for her husband of 22 years in the comments section by sweetly writing, “You make me proud @instasuelos.”

But it seems as though not all of Mark’s followers were so happy with the soap star turned TV host sharing her love for her man on the social media site, as the outlet reported that one hit back in reply to Kelly’s comment, “@kellyripa, yes he is so handsome but you need to go. Kelly, you look to [sic] old for him. Sorry, but you do.”

But Ripa wasn’t about to take the negative remark from the troll lying down as she had a pretty epic response lined up after being told that she needs to go because she looked “too old.”

“You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” Ripa responded, noting that the Instagram user used the word “to” rather than the correct “too.”

“As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope,” she then added.

Notably, Ripa and Consuelos are both 47-years-old, though Kelly was born five months earlier than her husband of more than two decades. The TV host was born on October 2, 1970, while Mark was born on March 30, 1971.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Ripa has used Instagram to clap back at a negative remark.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Inquisitr reported that the star slammed a social media user who called out her husband for his size.

After Kelly shared a photo of the two together on the red carpet, the star made a somewhat NSFW joke about her man being tall in another area.

“Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are,” the commenter wrote, to which Ripa responded, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”

Consuelos also got in on the clap back action at the time, sarcastically quipping in the comments section, “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know.”

But it’s not just the haters who the couple hit back at with their sassy responses.

Inquisitr shared that Ripa also recently hit back at her own daughter, 17-year-old Lola, after she commented on all the pictures her parents had been sharing while attending San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.