Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Killer Physique In Latest Instagram Post

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to show that she has the killer physique of an athlete at 49 years old, proving that age really is nothing but a number.

The mother of two shared a snap in which she flaunts her bulging biceps as she flexes her arms. J.Lo has her back to the camera in a way that displays her upper back muscles, leaving no doubt that the star is in the best shape of her life. In the photo, Lopez is wearing a skintight burgundy dress that further accentuates her body and incredible strength. L.Lo is also wearing her hair back and rocking dark eye makeup for a fierce look.

Lopez is nearing the end of her All I Have concert residency at the Zappos Theatre, which is set to conclude on September 29 with three shows left to go, as Mirror pointed out. J.Lo admitted that, in the beginning, she was scared that the residency would be too much, but later decided she was going to try the best she could.

“Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it,” she wrote in the caption. “I will work out and be in the best shape of my life.”

In just an hour, the post racked up more than 736,000 likes and more than 8,500 comments, with fans flocking to praise her physique and determination in the comment section that didn’t lack in fire and flexed bicep emoji.

“You are Superwoman and that includes supermommy!” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Get it mama!!! We’re NOT ready yet! But always ready to give all we have.”

To maintain her incredible physique, J.Lo hits the gym first thing in the morning, she said according to Insider. Her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, a former baseball player for the New York Yankees said in a different interview that the couples enjoys working out together.

All this training certainly helped her get through All I Have, but J.Lo was still overwhelmed, especially since she had to combine training and working out with traveling and other duties, she continued in today’s photo caption. But she made and she’s proud.

“There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could… but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!” she concluded.