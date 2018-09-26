Laverne Cox Wows In A Skimpy Cut Out Swimsuit, ‘Trans Is Beautiful’

Laverne's showing off some serious skin in a very skimpy one-piece.

Laverne Cox is showing off her killer curves in a very skimpy cut out swimsuit in a new video she shared via Instagram on September 24. The stunning Orange Is the New Black actress showed off some serious skin in her electric blue one-piece as she posed for the camera in the newly posted clip.

Laverne was rocking black high-heels in the video she shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers as she revealed that she was spending some time in her glam room while stepping out of her closet doors which were covered in mirrors.

Cox, who appeared to be rocking wet hair in the new swimsuit video, then looked towards the camera as she swished her hair while revealing her toned body.

She then shared a number of inspiring hashtags in the caption, writing, #glamroomchronicles, #TransIsBeautiful and #bodypositivity.

And it seems as though Cox’s message of body passivity clearly resonated with her fans, as the comments section was flooded with praise for the star a she proudly flaunted her curves for the camera.

“You’re so beautiful inside out,” one fan told Laverne with two red heart emojis, as another said, “D**N GIRL!!! Like it wasn’t already enough that you’re talented, intelligent, outspoken, passionate, and beautiful.”

“You had to have a body like D**N too, didn’t ya?!” they added. “Of course you did, you’re just that wonderful.”

And it seems as if posing in some pretty skimpy swimsuits is fast becoming one of Cox’s go-to moves on the social media site.

Earlier this month, Laverne showed off all her hard work in the gym in another cut out swimsuit on September 8 as she posed in the same spot in a black one-piece which featured some very strategic cut outs across the middle in another Instagram video.

Cox has been pretty open about how she stays in shape in the past, revealing in an interview last year that she made the decision to go vegan and now opts for healthier snacks in the hopes of living a healthier lifestyle.

Per Wixy, Laverne admitted at the time that she feels “so much better” after making the big change to her diet.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Laverne also revealed another of her fitness secrets with the outlet, admitting that she uses her Fitbit a lot to help her monitor how active she’s being and to help her maintain her stunning figure over the holidays.

“I just got the Fitbit Ionic and I usually gain 10 to 15 pounds over the holidays,” she said last year. “So, this season I want to use my Fitbit to have fun at the parties but be accountable and make sure I’m moving enough.”