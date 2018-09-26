Trump Tweeted In 2014 That Country Needed ‘A President Who Isn’t A Laughing Stock’

When President Donald Trump was still only hinting at his intention to run for the highest office in the U.S. government, he told his social media followers that the country was in dire need of a firm leader who was able to show the rest of the world that America is the most powerful nation on earth.

“We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World,” Trump tweeted in August 2014, 10 months before he formally announced his candidacy. “We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!”

As The Independent pointed out, this old tweet by the now president surfaced shortly after his U.N. speech was met with mocking laughter on Tuesday by more than a hundred and thirty heads of state and dozens of other delegations. The officials were laughing at Trump’s remarks that his administration has done more for the United States than almost any other in the country’s history.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s O.K.,” he said in response, followed by an awkward laugh.

His tweet was originally met in 2014 by some Twitter users coming to the defense of then-President Barack Obama. But now, the comments on the tweet are filled with memes and clips of the world laughing at Trump.

“Was literally a laughing stock to World leaders today,” one commenter wrote, accompanied the U.N. clip in which laughter can be heard in the background.

We need a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2014

Trump often exclaims that the United States has become “the laughing stock of the world.” But, on Tuesday, he was, The New Yorker noted. Trump is used to addressing his legion of supporters at rallies and on Twitter, so the reaction from his fellow world leaders came as a surprise, one he is unlikely to forget, the Guardian argued.

Trump walked onto the podium — 30 minutes late — determined to dismiss everything the U.N. stands for, rejecting the idea of globalism and globalization while praising the need for stronger patriotism in a speech that was borderline manifesto for nativism, the Guardian continued.

As the Inquisitr argued, Trump will respond to the laughter he was met with in the General Assembly hall in New York. Being laughed at by a room full of people, and important people at that, is going to cause a reaction, which will likely come in the form of tweets, in proper Trump fashion. As per the Inquisitr report, a Twitter rant or a furious speech will soon come from Trump within the next few hours or day, a reaction that has been common to him.