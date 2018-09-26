Heidi Klum Gears Up For Another Epic Halloween Party

The star gave fans a taste of what's to come — and it looks super scary!

Heidi Klum is known in the Hollywood stratosphere for throwing the wildest Halloween parties, and it seems like she will be raising the bar even higher this year.

The star shared a sneak peek of her costume on Instagram, saying she was “getting ready” for Halloween 2018.

Although not much was revealed, the video shows a sea creature-like prosthetic in the making. Klum tagged makeup effects artist Mike Marino, whose credits include the new Netflix show Maniac, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Marino is part of the Los Angeles special effects makeup studio ProRenFX, with whom the 45-year-old model has teamed up before to create her incredibly realistic Halloween looks.

ProRenFX also shared a throwback video of Klum removing her costume back in 2016 on Instagram ahead of their highly-anticipated collaboration this year. Her top-secret outfit is always dramatically revealed at the annual bash.

Last year, the supermodel dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, a costume that took seven hours to be completed.

“Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,'” she told People.

The annual party, which celebrated its 18th year in 2017, took place at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar at Moxy Times Square in New York City, and it was attended by a string of A-list guests, including Questlove, Heather Graham, Ice-T, Mike Myers, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Klum really went for it last year after her costume wasn’t particularly well-received in 2016 when she walked around with a group of five identical clones.

“I had like five clones and I could just be me, but I don’t think people were too impressed with that,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last year.

The year before that, the Project Runway host looked absolutely unrecognizable as Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 classic Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but she claimed it wasn’t “a lot of fun” when it came to taking it all off.

Heidi Klum dressed as the ‘Thriller’ werewolf for her 2017 Halloween party. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

“It’s like stuck on. It’s not easy, you can’t just take it off. When it’s four in the morning and you’ve had a couple glasses of champagne, it’s not a lot of fun,” the America’s Got Talent judge said.

But even though it takes hours to get ready, Klum says she still loves to get dressed up every year.

“I like to inspire people to dress up more. Everyone who comes to the party, they give it some too. It’s so much fun because you can’t recognize anyone,” she told Ellen.