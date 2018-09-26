Victor Ortiz Arrested For Rape Ahead Of Boxing Return

Promoter says the journeyman boxer is still on to fight this weekend.

Former WBC welterweight champion, Victor Ortiz, has turned himself in, in compliance with a warrant seeking his arrest for an alleged rape that took place in Southern California back in March.

Ortiz surrendered to the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25. Prior to bringing him into custody, the Ventura County District Attorney decided that there was probable cause to arrest Ortiz upon receiving the results of a months-long criminal investigation that had been conducted and passed on by the Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit.

Details surrounding the reported incident are yet to have been fully disclosed to the public, but what is known is that a woman behind the charges alleges that Ortiz sexually assaulted her inside of her Oxnard home on March 19. According to the report, 31-year-old pro-boxer imposed himself on the woman at around 12:50 p.m. and allegedly commanded her to perform several sex acts against her will.

Ortiz was booked on three felony counts comprising of a digital penetration charge, an oral copulation charge, and a charge for forcible rape. He would be released to members of his fight camp on $100,000 bail shortly thereafter.

Tuesday’s arrest is the latest and most serious of a number of run-ins with the law over the years. In was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly kicked a fan during a Kenny Chesney concert being held in part with the 2015 Rose Bowl festivities. The following year the once-promising fighter was nabbed for a DUI that landed him in jail for eight days and cost him a sentence of three years on probation.

Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 knockouts) is penciled-in to fight his former sparring partner and fellow California based super lightweight, John Molina Jr. (30-7, 3 knockouts) this Sunday. According to a source cited by the LA Times, the Fox Sports telecast is still scheduled to air from Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, Canada, at 9 p.m. that night.

Neither opponent has won the better portion of their past 10 matchups, with Ortiz only raising his hand in victory four times throughout that span. But, thanks to the notoriety he’s acquired from appearances in movies like “The Expendables 3” and “Southpaw” – and the performances he put on as a former celebrity contestant on “Dancing With The Stars,” Ortiz is the challenger with a big enough name to command future opportunities in the sport – given he can beat the criminal allegations that are currently being posed against him.