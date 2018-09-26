Watch Bangladesh Vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Cricket Super Four Live Stream: Start Time, Preview of Knockout Match

The last match of the Asia Cup cricket Super Four stage pits arch-rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan against each other for the right to face India in Friday's championship final.

With one half of the Asia Cup cricket championship final set, with defending champions India already qualified — and coming off a thrilling tie with Afghanistan, per CricInfo — arch-rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan will face off in what has now become a knockout match that will live stream from Abu Dhabi, with the winner gaining the right to face India on Friday for the trophy.

The match will be played on the spin-friendly pitch at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which could give Bangladesh an edge thanks to the Tigers world class all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has taken seven wickets in the tournament, five of them in Abu Dhabi, according to CricBuzz.

But Bangladesh may have a slight edge in motivation, as they are certainly craving a third opportunity to knock off another arch -rival, India, who have drubbed the Paksistanis twice already in the tournament, as India’s Free Press Journal reported.

But if Pakistan can overcome Bangladesh, they will get a chance to send India packing in a cricket tournament final for the second straight time, after their shock, one-sided victory over the Men in Blue in last year’s Champions Trophy final in England last year, ESPN recounted.

Mustafizur Rahman defended seven in the final over against Afghanistan to give Bangladesh a shot to make the Asia Cup Final. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four stage knockout match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, September 26. In Bangladesh, the live stream will start at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Bangladesh Standard Time, while in Pakistan, the live steam gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

In India, the game starts at 5 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the Asia Cup opening match gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific.

Pakistan’s pacers have been shaky in the Asia Cup, with Mohammed Amir failing to claim a single scalp, and Hasan Ali taking only three at a cost of 51.66 each, according to a CricInfo report. That leaves leg-spinner Shadab Khan with the heaviest responsibility for keeping the Tigers’ bats in check.

Here are the expected teams for the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan matchup.

Bangladesh: 1 Liton Das 2 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, 3 Mohammad Mithun, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 6 Imrul Kayes, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10 Nazmul Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Usman Khan, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan will lean on leg spinner Shadab Khan on the dry pitch at Abu Dhabi. Anthony Au-Yeung / Getty Images

Gazi TV will live stream the Super Four stage-opening Bangladesh vs. India Asia Cup 50-overs match. But to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India opening Super Four stage match from Dubai, UAE, in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Super Four cricket match live on PTV Sports and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. The Bangladesh vs. Pakistan semifinal clash will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan match live from Abu Dhabi. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.