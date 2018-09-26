‘DWTS: Juniors’ Cast Announced: Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin, Miles Brown + More

Twelve young and fresh faces will take a spin on the dance floor on the new ABC series.

During the September 25 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the celebrity cast of the show’s upcoming spinoff, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, was finally revealed, according to E! News.

Twelve famous kids will be partnered with 12 professional junior ballroom dancers in the new competition series, and each pair will have a DWTS pro mentoring them.

The show will be hosted by DWTS Season 25 contestants Jordan Fisher, who won the Mirrorball trophy, and Frankie Muniz, who came in third. The judges are DWTS pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (not the This Is Us star), and Olympic figure skater and DWTS: Athletes champion Adam Rippon.

Here is the complete list of the competitors on Season 1 of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors:

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe: When 13-year-old Smith was just 10, she became the first girl and youngest contestant ever to win MasterChef Junior. She is currently working on her first cookbook.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev: Thompson became a reality TV star when she was just 5 years old, starring on Toddlers & Tiaras and then her own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now 12, she can currently be seen on her mother’s reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson: Nine-year-old Vukoti is a spelling bee champ. He competed in his very first competition when he was just a toddler, and, at the age of six, he became the youngest boy ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a title he still holds.

LIVE from HOLLYWOOD…… I am the CELEBRITY on the DANCING WITH THE STARS JUNIORS pic.twitter.com/itXtKSHBiU — akashvukoti (@akashvukoti) September 26, 2018

Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong: The 10-year-old actress plays Daphne Diaz on Stuck in the Middle, and has appeared in films like Bad Mom’s Christmas and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Wars(as Young Gamora). She will soon be seen in The One and Only Ivan with Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, and Angelina Jolie.

Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert: Daytime TV viewers will recognize West for his portrayal of Jake Spencer on General Hospital. The 10-year-old actor has also had roles in Grace and Frankie, Teachers, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater: Maybaum, 10, plays the lovable Levi in Raven’s Home, and has acted in episodes of the television shows Workaholics, Teachers, and Superstore.

Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko: Ziegler is a singer-songwriter, actress, and author. The 14-year-old is known for the YouTube series Total Eclipse, and her first novel, Kenzie’s Rules for Life, came out this past May.

Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke: Thirteen-year-old Morris is an aspiring fashion designer who loves to draw and travel. Oh, and he’s also the son of legendary musician Stevie Wonder.

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold: Brown, 13, currently plays naïve Jack on the hit series black-ish, and he will soon be seen in the independent film Emmett opposite Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn.

IT’S OFFICIAL! My partner Rylee & I are joining the 1st ever Dancing With The Stars “Juniors” @DWTSJuniors on @ABCNetwork Ourmentor @lindsayarnold will be guiding us toward the mirror ball! Season premiere airs October 7th! #DreamBigInspireMany #DWTS #RyleeArnold #MilesBrown pic.twitter.com/de14vTtvfT — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) September 26, 2018

Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten: Brown is a skateboarder and surfer who has become a viral video media sensation. The 10-year-old also spreads messages of positivity and empowerment to young girls all over the world.

Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber: Fashion model Pippen is the face of Oscar de la Renta Kids, and she has walked down the runway for the likes of Aliva Simone and KidPik. The 9-year-old is the daughter of NBA champion Scottie Pippen and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen.

Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson: Palin is the 9-year-old son of DWTS Season 11 contestant Bristol Palin and the grandson of former vice presidential-candidate Sarah Palin. He loves fishing, four-wheeling, snow machines, dirt bikes, football, and soccer.

The two-hour season premiere of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs on Sunday, October 7, at 8 p.m.