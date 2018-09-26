Kate Middleton Reportedly Dated Prince William’s Friend After Their College Break-Up

Kate Middleton may be the Duchess Of Cambridge today but once upon a time, she was just a college girl dating an heir to the British throne. And just like a lot of college relationships, there were ups and downs. The young royal couple even broke up, an event in their relationship timeline that they discussed during their engagement announcement interview in 2010.

“We did split up for a bit,” Prince William said. “But that was just…we were both very young, it was at university, we were both finding ourselves and such, and being different characters and such.”

Prince William sort of made it seem like the split was just a momentary blip on their trajectory towards marriage. But there are reports that it may have been more serious than that.

According to Cosmopolitan Magazine, Middleton reportedly dated Prince William’s friend while they were broken up. It all happened around April 2007 and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, a young Kate jetted off to Ireland for some fun sans William.

In June 2007, The Daily Mail reported that Middleton had started dating Henry Ropner, shipping heir and William’s classmate back in his days at Eton. The article also called Ropner William’s rival but did note that he and the prince had moved in the same circle.

“Henry is delighted to be there for Kate now that she’s split from William,” an alleged source told The Sun, as reported by The Daily Mail. “They’ve been meeting up and enjoying themselves.”

The Mail article added that Middleton and Ropner were spotted leaving a spot called Mahiki, before heading to another bar called Boujis. The article described it as one of William’s favorites. Will was seen there about 24 hours after Kate and Henry made an appearance.

“Since their split she has taken to hanging out at all his favorite bars which has irritated him a little, even though the break-up remains perfectly amicable,” a reported insider said.

But all of this is in the distant past. Kate and William are now married and share three adorable children.

The Duke and Duchess are currently in separate countries but that’s because of William’s royal duties. The Inquisitr previously reported that has embarked on a tour of Africa without his wife of 7 years.

The prince’s first stop was in Namibia where he received a Rhino statuette as a welcome gift. This tour will take him to Tanzania, and Kenya and is part of his role as patron of the Royal African Society