Watch Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch League Cup Clash Online

In the highest-profile match of the third round of England's Carabao Cup, Premier League leaders Liverpool face third-place Chelsea in a knockout clash.

The big teams get their turn as England’s Carabao Cup, also known as the League Cup, enters its third round this week, and the highest-profile clash pits two of the country’s most powerful teams against each other, as Liverpool and Chelsea — neither of whom have lost a game in any competition this season, Metro U.K. notes — face off in a knockout match that will live stream from Anfield.

Liverpool come into the game with an unblemished 6-0 record in the Premier League, where the club sits alone at the top of the table. The Reds also defeated French titlists Paris Saint-Germain 3-2, as The Guardian reported, in their UEFA Champions League Opener. Chelsea have been nearly as good, with only last weekend’s scoreless draw to West Ham, as Sky Sports reports, denting their win streak, which includes a win over Greek champions PAOK in their first UEFA Europa League match.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has pledged that his team will not take the Carabao Cup clash any less seriously than a game in any other competition, according to The Guardian.

“We judge the situation, not the competition. We never say: ‘Oh, it’s the League Cup,'” Klopp said. “What you have to be is always 100 percent in concentration, focus, everything. If I see one player with the feeling ‘Oh, it’s only the League Cup’, then he could have a real problem. But there will be no player like this, I don’t think so.”

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool is expected to play his first game since the FIFA World Cup Final on July 15. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Carabao Cup clash pitting Premier League leaders Liverpool against third-place Chelsea FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the 54,000-seat Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, September 26. In the United States and Canada, that kickoff time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Klopp nonetheless plans several changes to his until-now stable side, with Croatian center back Dejan Lovren expected to see his first action since his national team fell in the FIFA World Cup Final to France on July 15. For Chelsea, attacking midfielder Eden Hazard of Belgium may not be rested, as might be expected for a star player in a League Cup early-round game, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Watch a preview of the Liverpool vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup showdown in the video below, courtesy of BeanyMan Sports.

To watch a free live stream of the Liverpool vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup knockout game, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently inaugurated, online subscription sports network created by the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Liverpool vs. Chelsea League Cup showdown at no charge.

The Liverpool vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup third-round elimination game will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea live from Anfield. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. Fan who do not subscribe to Sky Sports can purchase a one-day pass to watch the match on the Sky Sports NOW service.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Liverpool vs. Chelsea, see LiveSoccerTV.com.