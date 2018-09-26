Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has arrived safely in Namibia on Monday for the first leg of his African tour, which will also see him visiting Tanzania and Kenya.

On Tuesday, while speaking in Windhoek at a reception hosted by British High Commissioner Kate Airey, he admitted that his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is ‘immensely jealous’ of him undertaking this tour, per Town & Country.

“I am delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I am only sorry my wife Catherine is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous, particularly as I am looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted nights of sleep this week away from my wonderful children.”

While William is sleeping like a baby in Africa, his wife is looking after the actual baby back home at Kensington Palace. The duchess has been on maternity leave since late March, shortly before giving birth to the couple’s third child, Prince Louis, in April. Also at home with her are 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Catherine’s maternity leave is set to expire any day now, with the duchess due to return to royal duties in early October. In the meantime, hopefully her mother, Carole Middleton, and nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, are helping her hold down the fort.

"My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well." — The Duke of Cambridge, at a British High Commissioner's reception in Windhoek

Prince William’s trip to Namibia marks the first time he has ever visited the Southern African country, and the first official royal visit to the country since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook a tour down south back in 1991. While William is officially traveling as the patron of Tusk and United for Wildlife, two conservation groups, he has also been tasked with undertaking a number of engagements on behalf of Her Majesty while on tour.

One such engagement was his meeting with Vice President Nangolo Mbumba on Monday, as well as a meeting with the country’s Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Bernadette Jagger, and the Minister for Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta.

On Thursday William will travel to Tanzania, where he will meet with President Dar es Salaam to discuss the illegal trade of wildlife in the country and the efforts put in place to prevent it. After that, he will cross the boarder to Kenya, where one engagement will see him visit the 1st Battalion and the Irish Guards Battlegroup, who, as the Inquisitr previously reported, are currently training with the Kenyan infantry.

The duke returns home to his “wonderful children” on Sunday.