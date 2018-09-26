Piven seemed angry when his sex-tinged jokes fell flat

Mr. Selfridge actor Jeremy Piven appeared at a charity event for the survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel but the material he chose for jokes seems to have fallen flat due to its racy nature.

The Daily Mail reported that Piven wasn’t on stage long, but he managed to offend many of the people in the audience at the $450 a plate dinner. The majority of the survivors of domestic abuse and sex-trafficking were women, yet Piven used off-color language and told what amounted to dirty jokes, and was then surprised when the reaction was less than favorable.

Piven made jokes about sex acts, the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, and talking about racy movie parts with his mother. When he didn’t get many laughs, he seemed to become agitated, reprimanding those in the room.

“This is a tough room by the way. Tough room. Oh I knew it. I knew it. I just decided I’m doing a two-hour set because you’re not giving me love. So f*** you all.”

With the cancellation of Piven’s latest show after he was embroiled in his own #MeToo scandal, the actor is said to be leaning towards returning to stand-up comedy.

Piven complained that this was a difficult room and the crowd was hard to plan material for. He then tried a monologue, telling a story.

“Met a guy today who said, ‘Bro I’m a big fan. I’m a douche bag because of you’.”

He then addressed the actors in the audience and asked: “Do they do this to all actors you guys?”

“Do they go up to the great Bryan Cranston, Walter White, and do say ‘I sell meth and kill people because of you?’ No, they don’t. ‘Do they go up to Kim Kardashian and say, ‘I do absolutely nothing because of you?’ Do they go up to Justin Bieber and do they say, ‘I’m a lesbian because of you.”

Jeremy Piven’s series, Wisdom of the Crowd was canceled after women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and assault. Amidst the scandal, Piven’s appearance on the Late Show was scrapped because nothing had been settled with the matter.

“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, Oct. 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest.”

Jeremy Piven has denied that he has ever assaulted any woman, and he has questioned the motives of those making the allegations.