‘The Conners’ Cast Juliette Lewis As David’s Girlfriend

The Conners cast is getting bigger. It was announced on Tuesday that not only would Johnny Galecki be returning to the Roseanne spin-off as his character, David Healy, but that actress Juliette Lewis had also been added to the cast.

According to a Sept. 25 report by People Magazine, Juliette Lewis will be playing the role of David’s girlfriend, Blue, who was mentioned during the first and only season of the Roseanne revival.

Lewis announced her casting on The Conners via social media, posting a photo of herself on set with Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert. “HERE’s THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!!” she captioned the snapshots of herself on set.

Juliette Lewis is a well known actress, who has delivered memorable performances in a number of films such as Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Other Sister, The Evening Star, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, where she played Audrey, the sister of Johnny Galecki’s character, Rusty.

The actress has also appeared on television shows such as The Wonder Years, Wayward Pines, and Secrets and Lies.

As many fans will remember, during the Roseanne revival, David returned to Lanford to tell his estranged wife, Darlene, that he was moving back to his hometown and that he had a new girlfriend named Blue, which sparked jokes about her colorful name.

When the revival was cancelled fans feared that they may not get to see David and Darlene’s relationship play out. However, The Conners was quickly born. The show will return to ABC and bring back all of the fan favorite characters, minus Roseanne Barr.

Juliette Lewis will likely deliver the laughs during her time on The Conners as she’ll play David’s quirky girlfriend, who will likely interact with Darlene and her children, Harris and Mark.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the fate of Roseanne Barr’s character, Roseanne Conner, has yet to be confirmed. However, actor John Goodman, who plays Dan Conner on the series, revealed that his on-screen wife will likely be dead when The Conners picks up.

“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman said when asked about what Dan will be up to this season.

However, Barr has spoken out about the likely death of her character, recently revealed that the show plans to kill her off by having the Conner matriarch die from a drug overdose.

Fans can see Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki on The Conners when the show debuts on ABC in October.