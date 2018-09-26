‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nicolas Bechtel Confirms Upcoming Return As Spencer Cassadine

What do the writers have in store for Nicolas Bechtel in his 'General Hospital' return as Spencer Cassadine?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that another popular actor is returning to the show this fall and fans will be anxious to see what comes with this development. Nicolas Bechtel is back as Spencer Cassadine and viewers hope that this return is a long-term one.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, actor Jon Lindstrom recently posted a photo showing him with Genie Francis, who plays Laura, as well as Nicolas Bechtel. It looked as if this was a recent photo based on Lindstrom’s hashtags, and that seemed to let the cat out of the bag that Bechtel was back on the set reprising his role as Spencer.

Lindstrom ended up deleting that social media post, but now Bechtel is sharing lots of fun stuff about being back on the General Hospital set. On Monday, Nicolas shared a photo via Twitter showing him back in the GH world and he posted some additional photos on social media as the day progressed.

Bechtel shared a selfie he took that included Francis and Lindstrom, so it’s clear that there are fun scenes involving Laura, Spencer, and Ryan posing as Kevin coming up. Nobody in Port Charles has picked up on “Kevin’s” strange behavior yet, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Laura’s return to town will be key in exposing Ryan and his evil plans.

How long will Bechtel be back? For the past couple of years, Nicolas stopped by for short runs over the summer when he was on break from his Disney show Stuck in the Middle. However, Disney has ended that show, so it’s possible that Bechtel will be sticking around for a while.

Viewers have been wondering how the show would handle the character of Spencer if he were to return to Port Charles. Fans love Bechtel in the role, but now that the writers have aged the character’s peers of Josslyn and Cameron, there’s a bit of an age issue. At least for the moment, it looks like the writers will gloss over that little technicality.

Never a dull moment around here. Selfies ???? #GH pic.twitter.com/CTFyrZMNvF — Nicolas J Bechtel ✰ (@NicolasJBechtel) September 24, 2018

Could the return of Spencer also pave the way for the return of Nikolas? The writers left the character of Nikolas supposedly dead after Tyler Christopher determined he wouldn’t be returning to General Hospital. However, fans have always strongly believed that the character would be brought back alive and well at some point. Having Laura and Spencer back would make for great timing to bring Nikolas back as well.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers about Nicolas Bechtel’s return as Spencer Cassadine. It sounds as if the youngster will start appearing on-screen toward the end of October and fans can’t wait to see what the writers have planned.