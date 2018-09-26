Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Spending The Day With A Mystery Man In Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life has been making headlines over the past couple of months, and fans are dying to know if, and who, she is dating.

According to a Sept. 25 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out spending the day in Hollywood with a mystery man on Tuesday. The pair were photographed by paparazzi at a juice bar.

Kourtney donned a mom-chic, casual style for the outing, rocking light denim jeans, with a black t-shirt. Kardashian also wore black mule pumps with a kitten heel.

The reality star donned minimal jewelry, wearing a watch on her left wrist and a dainty chain around her neck. She carried her green juice in her hand, and sported a pair of trendy sunglasses. So also wore her dark, shoulder length locks in a straight style.

Her unidentified male companion wore jeans, a light-colored long-sleeved polo shirt, sneakers, and sported a scruffy beard.

Kourtney has most recently been linked to model and Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat. The couple have been spotted out together multiple times this month, and have sparked major dating rumors. However, neither have confirmed a romance. Luka was said to be in San Francisco at the time of Kourt’s outing with the mystery man.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, despite all of the rumors about Kourtney Kardashian possibly getting back together with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as well as starting a new romance with Luka Sabbat, sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the reality star is “happily single.”

“Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that. Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus. Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment. Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family,” the source stated.

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian previously dated Scott Disick for nearly 10 years. The couple share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

When it was revealed that Kourtney and Younes had split back in August, speculation immediately began about Kardashian and Disick possibly getting back together.

However, that certainly wasn’t the case, and Scott is said to be happily dating model Sofia Richie for over a year. The couple are often seen together on date nights and spending time with Scott’s children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s love life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!