Thomas Ravenel Twitter: Speaks Of Kathryn Dennis’ Drug Use Days Before Arrest, Read His Odd Craig Conover Diss

Who did he say kept Kathryn Dennis out all night?

Thomas Ravenel went on an odd rant on Twitter days before his arrest and in his slew of tweets shared over the weekend, he brought up his former girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, and her past drug use.

On September 23, Reality Blurb shared screenshots taken during his rant, one of which featured Ravenel slamming his former co-star Craig Conover for keeping Dennis out all night on drugs as he stayed home with their daughter Kensington, who is now 4.

“Craig is a p***y who kept Kathryn out all night doing drugs while I was alone with baby Kensie. Great guy,” Ravenel tweeted.

According to the report, Ravenel’s post was prompted by a fan, who applauded Craig for all he was doing to support the many victims of Hurricane Florence. However, it wasn’t clear why the former politician would target Dennis and her past mistakes, especially due to the fact that they seemed to be on good terms at the time of his tweet.

While Dennis lost custody rights to her two children after she was accused of drug use years ago, she has since turned her life around and appears to be doing better than ever as she prepares for the launch of her new furniture line, which is named after her two kids.

Dennis has also regained rights to her kids and is reportedly sharing 50/50 custody with Ravenel at the moment.

In addition to having her past brought up by Thomas Ravenel on Twitter, Kathryn Dennis was also recently faced with her previous mistakes on Southern Charm, when she was targeted by a verbal attack from Thomas’ on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs.

In the Southern Charm Season 5 finale, Dennis and Jacobs engaged in a war of words, during which Jacobs accused Dennis of being an “egg donor” to her kids.

“Don’t forget that your kids were taken away from you, don’t forget that. Someday they are going to want to know why,” Jacobs said, according to a report from People magazine months ago.

In response, Dennis told Jacobs, “All you are is a gold digger, no one f***ing likes you, including your boyfriend. It’s all in your head.”

“I’m not going anywhere so get used to this, okay?” Jacobs fired back. “I am the best thing that has happened to him and he is the best thing to have happened to me.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Thomas Ravenel was fired by Bravo TV after news of his arrest hit the web on Tuesday.