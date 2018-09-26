Brett Kavanaugh’s Fox News Interview Nabs Primetime Level Numbers With 3.6 Million Views

Brett Kavanaugh sat down in an exclusive interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Monday to address the numerous allegations of sexual assault against him. The Republican nominee for the vacant Supreme Court position sat beside his wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, and denied all allegations against him, saying that he couldn’t possibly have done the things he is accused of because he was a virgin until well after college, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The interview drew a large audience, with 3.6 million viewers tuning in to watch the Kavanaughs. To date, the interview is MacCallum’s biggest episode, with viewership up a tremendous 86 percent compared to standard viewership. The multi-million views topped Monday night’s ratings.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Kavanaugh spoke mostly about the allegations against him leveled by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. Dr. Ford claims that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party, holding her down, groping her, and covering her mouth. Ramirez claims her assault occurred while the two were at Yale; Kavanaugh allegedly thrust his genitals into her face while she lay on the ground, inebriated. The 53-year-old circuit judge is adamant that he did not commit sexual assault on either woman.

“The truth is, I never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or otherwise. I’m not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford, at some point in her life, was sexually assaulted by someone in some place. But what I know is that I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

He added that he always treats people with dignity and that he just wants an opportunity to fairly defend himself. Kavanaugh’s wife weighed in on the allegations, siding with her husband and saying the claims are hard to believe.

“This process is incredibly difficult. Harder than we imagined and we imagined it would be hard. At the end of the day, our faith is strong and we know we’re on the right path. I’ve known him for 17 years, and this is not at all — it’s really hard to believe. He’s decent. He’s kind. He’s good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett.”

When asked if he planned on dropping out of his race for the SCOTUS position, Kavanaugh said he was not planning to go anywhere.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive out us out of this process,” said Kavanaugh. “I have faith in God and faith in the fairness of American people. America is about fairness and hearing from both sides. I didn’t do this or anything resembling this. This is wrong.”