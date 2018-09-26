Khloe Kardashian Furious At Wendy Williams For Dissing Tristan Thompson, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is said to be annoyed with talk show host Wendy Williams after she dissed Tristan Thompson on her show this week.

According to a Sept. 25 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was made aware of the fact that Wendy Williams told her viewers that her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson was “clowning” her and that he would be out partying and dating multiple women, not having babies with a Kardashian.

Williams revealed that she believed Thompson was “in over his head” during her show on Monday.

“Khloe is super annoyed by what Wendy Williams said about Tristan because she knows it’s not true. Although Khloe has had issues trusting Tristan in the past, they have come a long way in their relationship and have grown even closer since the birth of their daughter,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe thinks Wendy needs to keep quiet and let Khloe focus on her relationship and family. [Wendy] doesn’t know what the reality of the situation is, and let’s face it, she’s really in no place to talk about cheating,” the source added, eluding to the fact that Williams stayed with her husband, Kevin Hunter, after he was unfaithful to her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for a big move back to Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan Thompson plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself wearing an all-pink ensemble, surrounded by balloons.

“You will be exactly as happy as you decide to be. (the pink champagne and pink balloons help too),” the reality star captioned the photograph.

However, not everyone is happy about Khloe’s move back east. Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Instagram story to post two videos of herself with her sister acting silly together. “I miss you already,” she captioned the funny clips.

In addition, Kim Kardashian is reportedly brokenhearted over the fact that Khloe is leaving L.A. and returning to Cleveland.

“It is breaking Kim’s heart that she might lose Khloe and True to Cleveland again. Kim has really come to rely on Khloe, they’re closer than they’ve even been right now so it’s very hard for her to accept that Khloe will be packing up and moving so far away,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays nights on E!