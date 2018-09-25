Johnny Galecki Returning To ‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off ‘The Conners’

Johnny Galecki is officially returning to portray his former character, David Healy, on the new Roseanne spin-off series, The Conners.

According to a Sept. 25 report by People Magazine, Johnny Galecki will slip back into the shoes of Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) estranged husband, David, for the upcoming season of the show.

As many fans will remember, Darlene and David were high school sweethearts who got married upon finding out that they were expecting a child together. The two welcomed a daughter, whom they named Harris, before the end of the original Roseanne series.

When Roseanne came back for a revival last season, fans couldn’t wait to see what had become of the couple. However, it was revealed that they were no longer together, despite sharing two children together, Harris, and her younger brother, Mark, who was named after David’s late brother.

Johnny Galecki returned for one episode of the revival, where he and Darlene toyed with the idea of getting back together. However, Darlene eventually realized that they were not in a good place to be giving their marriage another shot. Instead, she revealed that she wanted David to get his life in order and be a better father to their kids.

However, when the Roseanne revival was cancelled due to Roseanne Barr’s insensitive comments via Twitter, fans lost hope that they would ever get to see Darlene and David back together again. Thankfully, that’s not the case.

A spin-off series, titled The Conners, has been born. The show will feature the family without its matriarch, and continue on the stories of Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, DJ, and the rest of the brood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Johnny Galecki recently revealed that he was trying to get his schedule in order to be able to appear on The Conners this season.

“I’m wanting to very, very much. I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed,” the actor previously stated.

Well, it looks like it all worked out. In addition, with Galecki’s current sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, set to end after its current season, fans could possibly be seeing even more of his Roseanne character, David, if The Conners gets picked up for additional seasons on ABC.

The Conners is set to begin airing in October.