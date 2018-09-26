Online rumors flew on Tuesday that the new Brett Kavanugah accuser claimed as a client by Michael Avenatti was actually a prankster from the online 'troll' forum 4Chan.

On Monday, attorney Michael Avenatti said that he had a new client who would make perhaps the most shocking sexual assault allegations so far against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. As Inquisitr reported, Avenatti claimed that his client would appear in public within 48 hours with “credible” information that Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge “targeted” women to be victims of gang rape.

If Avenatti’s description is accurate and his claimed client does indeed come forward, the allegations threaten to throw the Kavanaugh nomination into further chaos, with the nominee already facing two accusations of sexual assault from two different women and, as CNN reported, a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on his confirmation set for Friday at 9:30 a.m.

But on Tuesday, rumors circulated online, mainly among right-wing websites and Twitter accounts, claiming that Avenatti’s new Kavanaugh accuser was a fake — a prankster who duped Avenatti as part of an elaborate ruse originating in the online “troll” forum 4Chan, according to the conservative site Red State.

The fact that Avenatti took his Twitter page private on Tuesday served to fuel the rumors, though Avenatti, as Inquisitr reported, blamed “bots and Trump trolls” for the move.

The 4Chan thread purporting to explain how the alleged prank was carried out was posted by Red State. In the thread, a 4Chan user claims that he and his girlfriend tricked Avenatti using disposable mobile “burner” phones.

The rumor caused a high level of excitement among right-wing Twitter users.

But Avenatti quickly dismissed the rumor on his own Twitter account, calling the claim that he was “pranked” a rumor as a result of worry on “the right” about his client’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

“This (rumor) is completely false. It never happened; it is a total fabrication. None of it is true. The right must be very worried. They should be,” Avenatti wrote.

Avenatti also told the online magazine Politico that the 4Chan “prank” rumor was “crazy.”

“I made the determination she (i.e. the accuser) was 100 percent credible well before Sunday night,” Avenatti told Politico. “We’ve received over 3,000 inquiries in the last six months from people with all kinds of crazy stories and fabrications. I’ve heard it all. I’ve seen it all. Like we don’t vet clients. Give me a break.”

Avenatti also scoffed at the claims of a 4Chan prank in an interview with CBS News, saying that he read the 4Chan post and found himself “laughing.”

“There’s zero truth to it. When I say zero truth, I mean zero truth. Not a single thing in that is true,” Avenatti told CBS.

Avenatti added that the “timetable” for when his client planned to go public with her allegations against Kavanaugh “has not changed.”