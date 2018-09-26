Bill Cosby Reportedly Served Pudding Dessert As Part Of His First Meal In Jail

The former Jell-O pitchman probably won’t be as excited about the pudding in prison.

Bill Cosby was the voice of Jell-O products for more than 30 years, but he probably never thought he would be eating his favorite pudding dessert in prison.

On Tuesday, the Emmy-winning star was sentenced to 3-10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago. At his sentencing, Bill Cosby’s bail was revoked and he was immediately escorted from the Montgomery County, PA courthouse in handcuffs. Later in the day, the former Pudding Pops pitchman was reportedly set to be offered his onetime favorite custard dessert as part of his first meal in jail, according to TMZ.

Sources at Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania told TMZ that Cosby will be held at the facility until he is transferred to state prison. And the menu for Tuesday night—the former Cosby Show star’s first night behind bars—consisted of a chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, iced tea, and vanilla pudding.

Cosby first became Jell-O spokesperson in 1974 and continued as the voice of the gelatin and pudding brand for more than three decades. The comedian and TV star best known for his roles on I Spy, The Cosby Show, and the Saturday morning cartoon series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, went on to introduce new Jell-O products over the years, including frozen Jell-O Pudding Pops, Sugar-Free Jell-O, Jell-O Jigglers snacks and a carbonated Sparkling Jell-O. As recently as 2010, Cosby peddled Jell-O products on the web series OBKB.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for raping Andrea Constand in 2004. He also must register as a sexual predator. https://t.co/81NYvLmPNm — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 25, 2018

It is not clear what brand of pudding Cosby will be offered in jail, but jokes about his prison sentence and the pudding tie-in are already making the rounds on social media, as you can see below.

Bill Cosby gets new advertising campaign: Jail-O. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 25, 2018

While prolific pitchman Bill Cosby was once deemed “the face of the American consumer,” earlier this year, The American Advertising Federation rescinded his induction into its hall of fame after he was found guilty in a retrial of Andrea Constand’s case. It was the first time the ad group, which has been rewarding advertising industry notables for almost 70 years, ever expelled a member according to Marketwatch.

In addition to Jell-O, “America’s Dad,” Bill Cosby, appeared in ads for Coca-Cola, Ford, and Kodak in dozens of TV commercials that aired from the 1960s through the 1990s.

You can see one of Bill Cosby’s classic Jell-O pudding commercials below.