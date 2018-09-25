Meghan Markle Accidentally Wore A Very ‘Revealing’ Dress In Her First Solo Royal Appearance

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black Givenchy dress to an art exhibit opening in London.

Meghan Markle likely had no intention of stirring up controversy in her first solo royal appearance, but that is exactly what happened after the Duchess of Sussex wore a dress that was a little too revealing.

As Hollywood Life noted, Markle made her first appearance at an event without Prince Harry, attending the opening of an art exhibit at London’s Royal Academy of Art. For attire, Duchess Meghan chose a sleek black Givenchy dress that was mostly modest — except in one area.

“While her appearance was breathtaking, per usual, Meghan (seemingly) unknowingly bared her nipples through her dress,” the report noted. “Nonetheless, she carried on her event like a pro, even without her husband by her side.”

It seemed clear that the mishap was far from intentional — as Meghan would have no control over it even if she wanted — and the dress itself was not particularly revealing. In her time in the spotlight, Markle has gained a reputation for being somewhat modest in her style as she takes to the customs of the royal family.

Some others took note of the unintentional wardrobe mishap, though most praised Meghan’s style choice for the first solo appearance since joining the royal family. As Page Six noted, Meghan has quite a penchant for Givenchy, the designer that made her wedding gown.

“The royal finished her look with a matching bejeweled Givenchy clutch ($1,990), black bow-topped Aquazzura pumps ($750) and Birks Snowflake Snowstorm diamond earrings ($12,000),” the report noted.

Meghan Markle Wears a Black Givenchy Dress to the Royal Academy's Oceania Exhibit https://t.co/vcTjR6b0s3 pic.twitter.com/H2oQWY45Xb — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 25, 2018

The dress designer has a special connection to Meghan and her new place in the royal family, People magazine noted. Givenchy director Claire Waight Keller, who designed Meghan’s wedding dress, is considered one of the top designers in Britain. To many, it was important for Meghan to select a British designer as she took to life in the U.K.

It was an important moment for Keller.

“It was an incredible thing to be part of such an historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her,” Waight Keller told reporters after the royal wedding.

People noted that Meghan Markle may be growing attached to Givenchy, which is slowly becoming her signature brand. She has worn Givenchy at a number of other outings, including her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth. The report suggested that Meghan may be trying to make Givenchy her own brand just as Kate Middleton has done with Alexander McQueen, the designer she seems to favor over all others.