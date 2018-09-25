Lil Xan Sent To The Hospital After ‘Overdosing’ On Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Yes, this really happened.

Looks like Lil Xan has run into some trouble again following a particularly rough past couple of weeks. The rapper was sent to the hospital after reportedly “overdosing” on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Page Six reports.

Lil Xan posted a video to Instagram describing the ordeal,

“I just want to let everybody know I was in the hospital. Not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos. And I guess it ripped something in my stomach a little bit.”

The star admitted to puking “a little blood” and flashed his hospital bracelet for fans to see. Fans were assured that his little trip to the hospital wouldn’t interfere with his upcoming tour dates. A two-month-long concert series begins in New York this Thursday.

“Be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug,” Lil Xan joked.

This isn’t the first time Lil Xan has made headlines this month. Three weeks ago, according to another Page Six article, his highly publicized break-up with Noah Cyrus had the whole internet picking sides as both stars made their feelings and thoughts very clear on their social media accounts. Lil Xan had accused Noah Cyrus of cheating. In a strange series of posts, it was revealed that Cyrus had sent Lil Xan a photo of Charlie Puth’s head photoshopped onto a porn star’s body which led the rapper to believe that his girlfriend was being unfaithful.

Noah Cyrus later shared a photo of Lil Xan with an alleged hickey on his neck.

The young singer accused Lil Xan of being unfaithful to her by writing, “Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt.”

Overall, the situation was pretty messy. The couple spent a total of one-month together before calling it quits. Lil Xan has since deleted all photos containing Noah Cyrus and has made claims that his upcoming song with her may never be released.

It is unclear whether Noah Cyrus has reached out to Lil Xan following his hospitalization. Based on recent events, pretty much everybody is doubting it.

Lil Xan appears to be in good spirits despite his rough month. In his video addressing his hospitalization, the star was laughing and smiling as he explained to fans what had happened.

Perhaps Lil Xan’s outlook on his latest stroke of misfortune can be summed up by the star himself, “so we good!” We’ll see how Lil Xan’s health holds up as he takes the stage Thursday.