Olivia Culpo Rocks Teeny White Bikini In Miami With Boyfriend Danny Amendola

Model Olivia Culpo is certainly no stranger to rocking a bikini and when she does, she does it very well.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail shared photos of the 26-year-old and her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins star Danny Amendola enjoying some quality time together on the beach in Miami. In many of the photos, the on-again, off-again couple looked totally smitten with each other as they walked hand in hand after a dip in the ocean.

When they weren’t getting touchy-feely in the water, the pair playfully threw a football on the shore. Culpo looked absolutely incredibly in a skimpy white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The stringed bottoms went all the to her upper thigh, showing off a lot of skin. The back of the suit appeared to be a mix of a thong and a regular suit, showing off Culpo’s toned derriere.

The top of the swimsuit was equally as sexy as the bottom, with a triangle bikini top. Also on display was the former Miss Universe’s toned legs and tummy. Though she was makeup free, Olivia still looked as beautiful as ever, with her short dark tresses wet and pulled back just behind her ears.

Amendola, on the other hand, looked as fit as can be, which doesn’t really come as much of a shock since he’s a professional football player. The 32-year-old sported a pair of short black swim trunks that hit well above his knee and completed his look with a pair of black shades and of course, no shoes.

Danny Amendola & Olivia Culpo Bikini Football Workout … Before Pats Game! Breaking News How's Miami Dolphins WR Danny Amendola preparing to face off against his old Patriots squad… https://t.co/oK1t3vt89Y — Nandar Pictures (@nandarent) September 25, 2018

And this wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that Olivia showed off her amazing figure. As the Inquisitr reported, Culpo rocked a matching skirt and crop top as she posed for a photo in Jamaica. In the image, Culpo had a feast of food in front of her, including fries and chicken as she cleverly captioned the photo.

“I’m not one for name calling but this chicken is a jerk.”

Culpo has earned her amazing body by putting in a lot of hard work at the gym. In addition to hitting the gym and doing both yoga and pilates, the 26-year-old says that she tries to eat healthy as much as possible.

“For breakfast, I love making smoothie bowls. There’s so many different ingredients you can use. Basically you would take everything you would put into a smoothie but you can make it a little bit more firm by using frozen bananas, frozen fruit and extra ice, and you put it into a bowl,” she told People.

Smoothie bowls for the win!