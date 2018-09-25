Julianne Hough Shocks The World By Chopping Her Long Blonde Hair Into A Short Bob

Julianne Hough made Instagram users gasp out loud when she debuted her brand new haircut. The superstar posted a simple selfie showcasing her brand new look to her 4.4 million followers. Julianne Hough’s signature long blonde hair was cut super short into a face-framing bob. With blunt bangs to match, the star is serving some Taylor Swift/Atomic Blonde realness.

Fans of Hough may have known about the haircut for a hot second as Julianne Hough made her official bob debut at a September 24 premiere for “A Star is Born,” a reboot of an old classic featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Many thought that Julianne’s new look was simply a wig as doubts quickly arose. However, it is confirmed that the cut is, in fact, 100% real and here to stay. Julianne Hough proved the cut was for real with the caption on her Instagram photo.

“So here is a new look, courtesy of frizzy ends needing a clean cut after going from red to blonde.”

The star looks absolutely stunning in her selfie-set on Instagram. With confidence from inside, Hough is practically glowing with the magic a brand new haircut can bring.

Allure talked with the stylist, Riawna Capri, to see just why Julianne decided to go through with the chop (and no, it just wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment “hand me the kitchen scissors right now” sort of deal).

Capri explained the cut by saying, “Julianne has been so excited to go short since we were growing it out for her wedding.”

This seems almost counterintuitive as Julianne Hough wore a faux-bob at her July wedding. Deciding to follow through with the cut was simply the next step for Hough after dyeing her hair red previously this year causing a lot of damage to her ends.

Julianne Hough’s hair journey has been an exciting one. From long red locks to short blunt bobs, there’s no telling what the star is going to do next to spice up her look. No matter what she chooses to do with her hair, it’s clear that she has enough confidence and inner beauty to pull off any look.

The star, who is not returning to this season of Dancing with the Stars, has her own projects to attend to. The newly married woman seems to be enjoying her new life with hubby Brooks Laich, an ice hockey player. With fitness shoots, modeling gigs, acting jobs, and now marriage to keep her busy, it seems that Hough’s departure from the show will allow her more time to focus on other activities.