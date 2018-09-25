Lil Wayne To Drop His Long Awaited ‘Tha Carter V’ Album This Week

Wayne's announcement follows an arduous legal battle that left the project stranded for over half a decade.

Lil Wayne told followers who’ve stuck by him what many have waited six years to hear as on Tuesday, September 25, he took to social media to reveal that Tha Carter V will be released when the clock strikes midnight, late Thursday.

Once touted as the coming of Lil Wayne’s final studio album, Tha Carter V arrives marred by the lengthy gridlock that ensued in the courts after Wayne sued former mentor and Cash Money Records boss Birdman for an $8 million advance and an additional $2 million he says he was promised when the project was originally announced in 2012.

Having stuck the fight through, Wayne would project a revived sense of initiative over his career after Universal Music Group stepped in to broker a deal that finally took the rights to Tha Carter V off of Birdman’s hands and turned it over to him, as was first reported by The Blast last June.

Anticipation for a release date would grow each week that passed since news of the settlement broke, with many jumping the gun after Wayne’s teaser of the album’s cover art last week, causing many to speculate that they could mark their calendars for September 21 being the day of the ceremonious occasion. Wayne would address the confusion in a video that he put out to formally confirm the imminence of Tha Carter V release on Tuesday afternoon.

Luv pic.twitter.com/8KYb301DRH — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 13, 2018

“I heard there was a misunderstanding about the release date of Tha CV. I heard y’all got a little mixed up and Y’all thought it was going to be released like last week or something,” Wayne opened up his address by saying.

He’d then go on to let the cat out of the bag to the relief of millions who regard the New Orleans rapper to be one of the best to ever do it.

“Well, I would like for you to know that since Y’all stuck with me and hung in there any way for like the past four, five years, through all of this […] on my birthday, I actually have something special: I will be releasing Tha Carter V.”

Wayne would publish the recording just hours after he set the table for suspense by inviting fans to check in at 5 p.m. for a special announcement. In addition, he’s shared a link that gives fans access to a countdown clock and pre-order form on the home page of Tha Carter V’s website; none of which was typical of a music rollout when fans were initially readying their CD decks for Tha Carter V all of those years ago.