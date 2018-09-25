Fans Respond To Brittany Cartwright’s Weight Loss After She Shares New Photo On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright is looking super slim in her latest photos. Check out her look at a recent event.

Brittany Cartwright is getting skinnier and skinnier as she and fiance Jax Taylor approach their upcoming wedding date.

Just months after getting engaged in Malibu, California, the Vanderpump Rules cast member is looking thinner than ever, and after sharing a photo of herself and Taylor with their co-stars, Brian Carter and Kristen Doute, at an event in Los Angeles, fans couldn’t help but take notice.

“LA nights,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo on September 25.

Although the event she attended with her fiance and friends occurred over a week ago, Cartwright waited to share her weight loss photo with her fans and followers until today.

“Looking healthy and so happy!!!” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” another said.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor put on a substantial amount of weight at the end of 2016 when they traveled to Kentucky to film their Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Then, the following year, after going through a rocky patch in their relationship, the couple got back on track and dedicated themselves to eating well and working out.

One year later, Taylor and Cartwright are in the midst of planning their wedding, and as they get all the details aligned, they are both looking quite trim.

Below is the photo Cartwright shared with her fans and followers on Tuesday.

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Brian Carter, and Kristen Doute attend Comedy Central’s Emmys Party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel on September 16, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Earlier this summer, amid production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her weight loss efforts during an interview with E! News.

“Being healthy and fit makes me feel so much more confident and happy with myself. It feels really great when you start seeing results and your old clothes start to fit again,” she said.

According to Cartwright, she loves to run, and when it came to the beginning of her weight loss journey, she credited interval training for getting her started off in the right direction.

“My weight has always fluctuated so I was getting down on myself, but once you change those habits that aren’t making you feel like you, and start a healthier lifestyle, you feel great and you get that ‘sparkle’ right back!” she added.

Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars are set to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.