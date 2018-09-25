Bill Cosby Looks Sad In Mugshot After He’s Sentence To Prison For Sexual Assault

Bill Cosby’s official mug shot has been revealed. The actor, who was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison on Tuesday, was taken to jail following his court hearing and booked, which included the photo.

According to a Sept. 25 report by Hollywood Life, Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004. On Tuesday, the former Cosby Show actor was sentenced, with the judge handing down a prison term of at least 3 years, and deeming the formerly beloved and respected actor a “sexually violent predator.”

In the mug shot, Bill Cosby is wearing the white dress shirt and maroon and black suspenders that he donned during his sentencing at the court house. Cosby has a solemn look on his face as his eyes are pointed toward the ground, not looking at the camera. His expression is blank.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, which allegedly took place inside of his Philadelphia home back in January of 2004.

Constand claims that Cosby gave her pills and wine before raping her as she fell in and out of consciousness. Other female accusers also came forward with stories of sexual assault against the actor. However, Constand’s case was the only one that could be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

According to People Magazine, Bill Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, spoke out following his client’s sentencing, calling the case the “most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

As apart of the sentencing, Andrea Constand wrote a long victim statement revealing that she has not been the same since the assault took place.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others. When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities. Now, almost 15 years later, I’m a middle-aged woman who’s been stuck in a holding pattern most of her adult life, unable to heal fully or to move forward,” Constand stated.

Cosby refused to testify on his own behalf during the trial, and again declined to speak in court during the sentencing phase. He arrived at the court house without his wife, Camille Cosby by his side.

Bill Cosby has not publicly spoken about the conviction or sentencing. However, his wife did release a statement following the news of his jail sentence.