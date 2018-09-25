‘Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Returns To Twitter After Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest, Confirms Kids Are With Her?

Find out what Kathryn Dennis is saying on Twitter after her ex's assault and battery arrest.

Thomas Ravenel was arrested hours ago on charges of assault and battery in the second degree and now, his former girlfriend Kathryn Dennis is speaking out on Twitter. However, while many of her fans and followers were hoping to see a response to Ravenel’s arrest, she instead chose to speak of the victims of Hurricane Florence.

“People are on the side of the road with signs saying ‘Believe Survivors’ in Mount Pleasant,” she wrote shortly after 4 p.m. on September 25.

Although several of her followers expressed happiness over her positive tweet, others sent condolences to Dennis due to the current incarceration of Ravenel. Meanwhile, some mentioned their kids, 4-year-old Kensington and 2-year-old St. Julien, in their tweets.

Despite the many comments on her Twitter post, Dennis did not reply to anyone. Instead, she stayed completely silent on Twitter.

As for her Instagram page, Dennis seemingly confirmed her and Ravenel’s two kids were in her care when she shared an image of the two of them. In her photo, Kensington was seen sporting a Miami Dolphins cheerleading outfit as her younger brother wore a pair of shorts and a blue polo shirt.

“Everything in life to me,” Dennis wrote in the caption of her post, which was shared around the same time as her tweet.

Following her photo post on Instagram this afternoon, Kathryn Dennis continued to receive messages from her concerned fans and followers.

“What is going to happen to children now that he is in JAIL?” one person asked.

“You should get them now full custody for sure mama!” another said.

“Girl, what an eventful day. I hope you and your babies are healthy happy and whole. Truth will out in the end. I see a change in your custody of them. Best to you three,” added a third commenter.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo TV officially confirmed Ravenel had been fired from his role on Southern Charm just hours after news broke of his arrest. At the same time, a source told People magazine that Ravenel’s arrest was related to claims of a sexual assault from his children’s former nanny, a woman named Dawn.

Southern Charm Season 6 is expected to begin filming later this year with a premiere date likely being set for sometime next year. Although a cast announcement has not yet been made, it seems likely that Dennis will be back for the show’s new installment.