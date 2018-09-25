Kendall Jenner Rocks $35 Men’s Denim Jeans In The Netherlands

Gender-bending clothing is in again, right? Apparently, Kendall Jenner seems to be bringing back the ’90s trend. E! News reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at a Netherlands amusement park with friends Bella and Gigi Hadid wearing a totally men’s ensemble. In a featured photo, Jenner is pictured rocking a simple look that could be straight from the ’90s. The lanky model sports a simple white A-line tank top tucked into light blue, loose-fitting acid washed jeans. The jeans are high-waisted and completed with a simple thin black leather belt. But get this. The jeans are apparently Levi’s 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans, which are currently running at only $35 online. Jenner also appears to be wearing large black bulky boots, which emanate men’s style as well.

Jenner still looks ultra feminine in contrast to her masculine choice of clothing, however. The 22-year-old rocks a sleek ponytail, flawless makeup, and a Mona Lisa shoulder bag in the picture. The end result is a super-cool tough-girl look that Jenner will surely turn into a refreshed style trend. E! News says that these exact jeans can be purchased on sale for $35 (they are usually retailed at $60) from the e-commerce website Tilly.

Jenner’s jeans choices have attracted quite the attention recently. In another instance of vintage jean style, LACELEBS shared a photo of the model sporting torn, black, high-waisted jeans on August 7. The pants, which were fitted in the hip area but straight-legged and loose, looked to be straight from the ’80s or ’90s. Also notable in Jenner’s jeans-style record was Teen Vogue‘s report that she sported denim cargo-style jeans during New York Fashion Week, a style that comes straight from the early ’00s.

Kendall Jenner in a Black Ripped Jeans Goes Shopping at Opening Ceremony in West Hollywood 08/07/2018 https://t.co/KwyI8sIm5Q — Celebrity News (@Celebri25757834) September 25, 2018

The model’s habit of wearing men’s-style clothes has not gone unnoticed. In a May interview with Vogue, Kendall opened up about the public’s perception of her tomboyishness and speculation that she might be gay.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know…Also, I know I have kind of a… male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide.”

Vogue also reports that Kendall Jenner will be joining this year’s second annual Forces of Fashion conference taking place on October 11. With a panel of other models including Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Ashley Graham, Jenner will be discussing diversity and cultural impact of models on the runway. Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner will also speak at the event.