‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Sept. 26: Nick And Sharon Vow To Tell The Truth!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 26 bring a strong desire for the truth on the part of both the bride and groom to be. Plus, Devon struggles to resume life post Hilary.

Sharon (Sharon Case) tells the truth, according to She Knows Soaps. Sharon knows that she cannot begin a marriage built on lies with Nick (Joshua Morrow). They’ve been given yet another chance, and Sharon wants to get it right this time. Sharon tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) what she plans to do, and Nikki warns Sharon that she cannot let the cat out of the bag about what the foursome did to J.T.

Plus, Sharon is sure that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will solve the case about what happened to J.T., and when it all comes crashing down, Sharon wants Nick to have heard the truth from her first. Nikki, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) fret about this during Sharon’s entire bachelorette party, and they do their best to talk her out of it. Nikki warns Sharon that Nick will leave her if she tells him the truth. However, Sharon is dead set on unburdening herself.

Speaking of the truth, Nick reaches a stunning decision during his bachelor party too. After the men crash the women’s party, Nick realizes that he loves Sharon too much to start off their new union with a pack of lies. Nick tells a shocked Phyllis that he’s just going to confess their misdeeds to Sharon. Nick thinks if he owns up to the one night stand and tells Sharon that it happened and it’s over, the slate will be wiped clean, and everything will be fine when they walk down the aisle and say, “I do” in a few days’ time.

The countdown to Nick and Sharon’s wedding officially begins! Just 1 week until #Shick is headed to the altar, and you’re invited! RT if you’ll be joining #YR for an event to remember. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sGhnGJth6g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 24, 2018

To the horror of all three women — Phyllis especially — Nick and Sharon meet up and start a serious discussion.

Meanwhile, all the festivities highlight Devon’s (Bryton James) struggle to move forward after Hilary’s death. When he hears about Nick’s gift of a new house to Sharon, he remembers how Hilary also wanted a big house with plenty of kids to share it with. Devon advises Nick not to take one moment of his time with Sharon for granted, because nobody knows what the next day may bring.

Ultimately, Devon is too sad to stay involved with the festivities of the evening, and he goes home to be alone and deal with his grief. He is tortured by thoughts of what life might have been like had Hilary and the unborn baby lived.

Check out Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap to catch up on the latest Genoa City happenings.