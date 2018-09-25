Trump’s U.N. Body Language Analyzed By Experts

Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday and spoke about the major issues facing not just the United States, but the world, including North Korea, climate change, and global security. While from a basic perspective Trump exuded his usual confidence, a body language expert brought in by Express took the time to analyze what Trump was doing while he was talking and what the president really meant.

During Donald Trump’s second time speaking at the annual meeting of world leaders, he opened by mentioning the progress that the United States had made during his tenure as president. Trump then went on to give details about his meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well what he achieved nationally along with what he hopes to accomplish internationally.

At first glance it seemed as though Trump was comfortable getting his point across in front of some of the world’s most powerful people, but body language expert Judi James revealed that it all may not be as it seems.

In the first photo James analyzed, she noted what appeared to be a roaring expression from Trump, who had arrived late to the event.

James said as she described Trump in the photo, “This pose makes him look more like a singer than a speaker with his spread arms and splayed hands with the palms facing front suggesting the kind of full-on approach that he delivered in his speech.”

(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

In the second photo that was analyzed, James noted how in the moments before Trump began to address the audience of the United Nations the president prepared himself while seated on a chair on the stage.

“Sitting alone and isolated on his throne at the front of the stage he adopted his signature forward slump with knees splayed to signal alpha power and his hands in a downward steeple gesture that is also a strong sign of superior status,” said James in her analysis of this particular photo of Trump.

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) John Moore / Getty Images

The final photo that James analyzed was a photo of Trump during his address to the U.N. General Assembly, during a speech she described as slow, sinister, and giving signs of open aggression through Trump’s baring of his lower teeth.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt / Getty Images

One thing that James noted, in particular, was Trump’s hand gestures, which she said almost looked like mistakes by the president. Throughout his speech, Trump gripped both sides of the lectern while scanning his audience, what James describes as a signal of “ultimate power.”

“His hand grasp of the lectern involved an erect thumb, which is a sign of confident enjoyment and his legs and torso performed a small bristling shimmy before he started to speak, which conveyed much the same air of enthusiasm,” said James as she described trump’s speech.

James also noted that when apeaking about OPEC, Trump would use a finger wag, as well as using the “OK” symbol when talking about his rejection of socialism.