Chrissy Teigen Would Have A Threesome With Rihanna And Cardi B

Chrissy Teigen says that she should be "so boring," but that she's happy to be lumped into any group that includes Rihanna.

Chrissy Teigen is very flattered by Cardi B’s recent admission that she would have a threesome with her and Rihanna. Teigen was recently on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and a caller asked the 32-year-old model what she thought about Cardi B’s new song She Bad, in which the rapper mentions a threesome.

In the song, Cardi B says, “I need Chrissy Teigen, know a bad b**** when I see one. Tell Rih-Rih I need a threesome.”

When the caller asks Teigen what her ideal scenario would be she said, “Literally, that threesome! I’m like, oh my god I’m so boring and I would literally just be the one in the corner watching. But any group I’m lumped into Rihanna with, I’m very, very happy.”

Teigen doesn’t seem opposed to an all-female threesome, but she has a good thing with her husband John Legend. According to Hollywood Life, she’s talked about how the two slept together on their first date. Legend says that he didn’t waste any time getting intimate with Teigen after they first met on the set of his music video for Stereo in 2007, “I closed the deal the first night.” Teigen said, “We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and… yeah!”

The two got engaged in December 2011, and then got married in September 2013. Now they’re the proud parents of two children, a son — Miles Theodore Stephens — and a daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

John Legend’s wife isn’t opposed to a threesome with Cardi B and Rihanna. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Another caller asked if she got “freaky” with her husband after his EGOT win earlier this month. She joked and asked, “What’s the lowest amount of freaky? We didn’t do anything.” She went on to explain, “I had lost my voice. I had to go tape an episode of Lip Sync Battle, and then we had In-N-Out. I don’t want to be like, ‘We’re so relatable’, but yeah, we didn’t do anything.”

Legend made history by becoming the first black man to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony Award. He has been awarded ten Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony award. This year he won an Emmy for co-producing Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018. According to Mental Floss, along with John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice were also added to the list of people who have scored an EGOT.

But the EGOT club still remains quite small, with only 15 people in history having achieved such success on the award ceremony circuit.