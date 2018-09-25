‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Calls Her Restraining Order Against Ryan Edwards ‘Necessary,’ When Is His Baby Due?

Maci Bookout says the legal move was her only option.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney were forced to take legal action against her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards after he allegedly made a shocking threat against them during a heated phone call several months ago.

“It was hard, like, as far is the decision goes, but at the same time it was necessary,” Bookout explained to Us Weekly magazine on September 25. “Especially after considering everything that, you know, has gone on and happened and everything, like, leading up to that point. It was kind of our only option.”

Although Bookout didn’t say what exactly she was referring to, she was likely giving a nod to Edwards’ past drug use, which has been chronicled on recent seasons of Teen Mom OG. As fans of the series will recall, Edwards was seen driving himself and his now-wife Mackenzie to their wedding during an episode of the show that aired nearly a year ago but because he had reportedly been under the influence, he nearly endangered their lives as he nodded out.

At the time she filed for a restraining order, Bookout’s husband also requested protection from Edwards and in the end, the couple was granted their requests and also granted separate restraining orders for their two young children: 3-year-old Jayde and 2-year-old Maverick.

In court documents, McKinney alleged Edwards “showed up [to Bentley’s baseball game] under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me” and also threatened to “put a bullet” in his head.

Months after the shocking turn of events, Bookout said she and McKinney have “stopped worrying about Ryan and his situation.”

“I mean it’s not like we don’t care, but we can’t live our lives constantly thinking about, worrying or questioning a grown man,” she explained. “I mean, it’s not what we want our lives to be and so we know what we know and it’s up to the other side to know what they want to know.”

In other news, Ryan Edwards is currently expecting his second son with wife Mackenzie, who is due “any day now,” as she recently confirmed on her Instagram page. As fans may have seen, Edwards’ wife continues to share updates and baby bump photos on Instagram after her and Edwards’ sudden exit from Teen Mom OG.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and their families, tune in to the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday, October 1 at 9 p.m. on MTV.