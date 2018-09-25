‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, Sept. 25: Victor And Jack Are Not Brothers!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 25 shows that the DNA test results are in, revealing that Victor and Jack are not brothers. Plus, Rey catches Sharon looking at J.T. files, Mariah tries to throw a fabulous bridal shower, and Sharon doesn’t love Nick’s wedding surprise.

They knew it deep down considering their firm status as arch enemies, but Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) were thrilled to see the results in black and white — the DNA proved they are not brothers. Whew! That was a close one.

Later, Matt (Richard Gleason) and Victor made amends, planning to stay in touch after they discussed what a wretched man their father — Albert Miller — was. Victor claimed that he hopes his children don’t remember him similarly to the way that they remember Albert, but The Moustache probably shouldn’t hold his breath on that one. He did, after all, try to take Christian from Nick (Joshua Morrow) — and Victor also killed one of his children.

At the GCPD Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) caught Sharon red-handed when she tried to go through his J.T. files. Sharon covered it over by admitting curiosity, and Rey told her that criminals always make a mistake — was this one Sharon’s? Perhaps.

She moved along to her bridal shower, which was full of fun except for Summer (Hunter King). The pouty Newman had plenty of snarky remarks to make about true love and marriages failing, which irked Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to no end. Complete with a stylist, sashes, a party bus, and a destination date at the dive bar, it had the makings of a night to remember as long as everybody got along.

Nick stopped by, and he presented Sharon with a gift to remember. Too bad it was a brand new house, which Sharon didn’t appreciate one bit. She felt that Nick should’ve conferred with her about it. Later, Nikki gave Sharon the advice to just enjoy it and to let Nick spoil her.

Also, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shocked Sharon when Nikki revealed that she respects her soon to be daughter-in-law. In fact, Nikki told Sharon that Sharon reminds Nikki of herself. Wow! Talk about a turnaround. Of course, this could just be Nikki trying to protect the weakest link in their little foursome secret. Then, Sharon shocked Nikki by admitting that she had to tell Nick the truth about J.T. before marrying him!

Nick and Jack met up at The Club, and Jack complimented Nick on his very Victor-like move of buying Sharon a new house. Meanwhile, Nick congratulated Jack on not being his relative.

