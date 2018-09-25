Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Death Of Boyfriend Dennis Shields On Instagram

The RHONY star interacted with fans on Instagram, opening up about her struggle after the lose of boyfriend Dennis Shields due to drug overdose.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has been open and candid with fans about how she’s been doing since the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields due to a drug overdose.

After Shield’s passing in late August, Frankel took to Twitter to thank fans for their support during such a hard time in her life.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant [questions] & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw,” she wrote on Twitter. “Trying to stay healthy & move through it [with] tears & close friends. Xo.”

Frankel described Shields as “a genius who could talk about the show minutiae all day” and told a fan on Twitter he was “my greatest supporter. #sweetassugar #toughasnails”

In a recent Instagram post, a fan remarked that Frankel looked as though she had lost a few pounds. Frankel responded honestly with her fans again, remarking, “Death will do that to a person #griefdiet. I don’t recommend it.”

According to Us Weekly, Frankel was recently in the Bahamas for some downtime following her Hurricane Florence relief efforts where she noted on Instagram that she was there for a “new day” and “new viewpoint,” and has been spending her time there thinking about fond memories with Shields.

According to Us Weekly, Frankel posted on her Instagram Stories that she was listening to Lionel Richie’s hit with the Commodores, “Sail On,” remarking, “Dennis would like this right now; he’d be happy. He would appreciate this. He didn’t care what we did. This one’s for Dennis. He’s sailing on.”

The SkinnyGirl founder may be looking to open up to fans even more than just on social media, however.

An insider told Radar Online that Bethenny may be working on a book detailing the biggest heartbreaks of her life.

The insider says Frankel will likely pen an autobiography delving into deeper details of her past relationships, including her relationship with Shields, her estranged mother, and the loss of her father.

“She just wants to lay it all out there and let people know what she’s had to overcome to get to where she is today,” the insider told Radar Online.

The source said she isn’t planning on announcing the project officially yet. Instead, she plans to wait until after her custody battle with ex Jason Hoppy wraps up.

“It will be the first book that really delves into Bethenny’s personal life. Dennis was a huge wakeup call for her,” the inside source revealed.

If the book is anywhere near as open and honest as Frankel herself is on social media, fans will likely race to pick up the book once it’s released.