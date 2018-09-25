Ravenel had to surrender his passport and can't leave the state without special permission.

Former Southern Charm star and South Carolina state treasurer Thomas Ravenel was arraigned today on the charge of second-degree assault and battery and was seen by video in the courtroom where the complaint against him was read. Ravenel was granted a bond and surrendered his passport.

Live5 News was on-site for the arraignment that was attended by the victim known to the public as Nanny Dawn. Ravenel was granted a recognizance bond of $20k (meaning he will not have to pay money to get out of jail at this time but would have to forfeit the money if he does not show up for trial). The former Bravo star must turn in his passport, and cannot leave the state without special permission. He was also told to stay away from the victim and her family.

Thomas Ravenel Arrest Warrant/Affidavit

Nanny Dawn spoke out, saying that Ravenel exposed himself, tried to undress her, and grabbed her, making sexual advances. She added that the Ravenel children were constantly “exposed to constant alcohol and drugs.”

“Investigators say they have photographs taken of injuries to her neck and chest and say the photographs were ‘appropriately time-stamped.’ They also corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and Ravenel, the affidavit states.”

BREAKING: Thomas Ravenel has been arrested on assault & battery charges. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center this morning: https://t.co/c2qMiwEk6A pic.twitter.com/1nsiW92Om0 — Holy City Sinner (@HolyCitySinner) September 25, 2018

The Description of Offense reads in detail that Ravenel undressed and forced his genitals in the victim’s face. While trying to remove the victim’s bra and shirt, they were both wrapped around her neck, the underwire of the bra cutting her in the process.

FitsNews added that while Ravenel is currently charged with assault and not rape, he may be facing additional charges at the time of his next hearing on November 16.

“[S]econd-degree assault charges are filed by law enforcement when an alleged victim sustains ‘moderate bodily injury’ or when the accused ‘touches the victim’s private parts and injures the victim or threatens or attempts to injure the victim.'”

People Magazine reported that Thomas Ravenel is officially out at Bravo and Southern Charm, and will not be returning after news of his arrest this morning, making it clear that they are severing all ties with the former politician.

In the past, Ravenel has denied that he assaulted Nanny Dawn or another woman whom he allegedly raped on a Tinder date, reportedly paying her $200k to not report the matter to Charleston Police.

Ravenel’s former lawyer made a statement after Nanny Dawn filed her police report.