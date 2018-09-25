Donald Trump’s New Cadillac Limo Finally Made Its Debut, And It Cost $15.8 Million To Build

Protection is always a key necessity for the president, and this limo costs enough to provide plenty.

Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America and protection is an absolute must for him as it has been for those who have come before him. That includes when he travels in a vehicle from place to place and General Motors understands that. The company took the task of building the new presidential limo and it is one of the most exclusive and impenetrable cars in the entire world. At the same time, it is also one of the most expensive.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the new armored limousine made its official debut on September 17, 2018, and it is a part of the presidential fleet of vehicles. There is not a lot of information that will be revealed about the vehicle as they need to keep things as secret as possible for the safety of the president.

General Motors isn’t saying much about the new limo, and the Secret Service isn’t giving up any information, either. The new limo will be used this week in New York City as he attends the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, and there are actually two of them in his fleet of vehicles.

One thing that has been revealed about the limo, though, is the cost, and according to News 18, the price tag is a whopping $15.8 million.

The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018! pic.twitter.com/Ady0kISVy3 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 24, 2018

While more info will likely come out in time, a few other things are known about the new presidential limos:

Nicknamed “The Beast”

Each limo weighs around 20,000 pounds

Diesel engine

The president’s seat is covered in dark blue cloth

Folding desk separates president from companion’s seat

Can hold around 10 people

Exterior armor plating which is about eight inches thick

There is a private plane which is designated to do nothing but transport Trump’s new limos around the world as he needs them. The C-17 Globemaster cargo carrier will carry the vehicles anywhere the president needs to go to ensure his safety at all times.

It is not entirely known if the $15.8 million vehicles include all of the costs that came along with General Motors building them. There could be additional things not included in the contract that are paid for by other departments.

Donald Trump has long been criticized for his vacations or taking too many golf trips since stepping into the office of president. People believe a good bit of that money could be better spent going toward the American people or the economy. In the case of his presidential limos which were built by General Motors, those $15.8 million Cadillacs are a necessity for his protection wherever he may go around the world.