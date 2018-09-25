‘Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Celebrates Engagement With Her Family, Who Uses Her Real Name On The Dinner Menu

What is Lala Kent's real name? The answer was just revealed.

Lala Kent celebrated her engagement over the weekend with a party thrown for her in Nashville, Tennessee.

After first celebrating with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars in Las Vegas after getting engaged to producer Randall Emmett in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kent traveled east where she partied with several members of her family in honor of the special moment.

During the party, Kent shared a number of Instagram photos and videos with her fans and followers and in one particular photo, her real name was revealed.

“Congratulations on your engagement, Lauren!” read the title of a page that included a menu.

In the caption, Kent wrote, “My amazing aunt and uncle.”

As for who Lauren is, that would be Kent’s real name. Although there have been some reports which suggest Kent was first named “Lauren Kent,” Kent is actually the first name of her father, Kent Burningham. So, as it seems, Kent’s actual full name is “Lauren Burningham.” There have also been reports suggesting Kent’s real first name was spelled with a “y,” but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

On September 25, The Daily Dish shared a couple of screenshots taken of the posts shared by Kent over the weekend and judging by the photos, Kent’s fiancé was unable to attend the event. That said, Kent did offer a shootout to her former husband on Instagram by telling him it was time to consider purchasing a new home in Tennessee.

Below is a photo shared by Kent during her trip.

Three weeks ago, after Randall Emmett popped the question to the Vanderpump Rules star after two and a half years of dating, Lala Kent confirmed her engagement news on Instagram.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life,” Kent wrote at the time. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

Months before the proposal, Kent tragically lost her father, Kent Burningham, and throughout the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, she will be seen coping with the loss to the best of her ability.

Lala Kent and her co-stars are set to return to Vanderpump Rules later this year for the series’ seventh season. Randall Emmett will not be featured at all on the show.