‘Modern Family’ Cast Talk Death Of Character In Upcoming Season On ‘Ellen’

The entire cast appeared on the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

The entire original cast of Modern Family appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk some serious business about the series’ upcoming season.

Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez chatted with Ellen about a “significant loss” that the family will experience in the new episodes.

According to E! Entertainment, show co-creator Christopher Lloyd previously revealed that they would have to deal with big life events in Season 10, which will be the final one.

“We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it,” he said.

He also added that it will be a “significant character on the series,” but the cast is remaining tight-lipped as to who exactly that may be.

When Ellen asked them to confirm whether someone was being killed off this season, Jesse Tyler Ferguson replied that they weren’t allowed to “say anything.” But one star who didn’t seem worried at all was Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria in the hit TV show.

“I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was [going to die]… if I had heard somebody was going to get deported, then I would. It would either be Rico or me, I think Rico would go first,” Vergara joked.

Ariel Winter shared a photo on Instagram of the giggly cast sitting beside Ellen, with a teasing caption that pointed to some “secrets” being revealed during their appearance on the talk show.

Eric Stonestreet also joked about the death rumor on social media by sharing a link to a tweet that asked if people had any guesses on who it could be and tagging fellow cast member Ferguson.

E! says it “seems unlikely” that the show’s creators would kill off one of the main characters, and the odds seem to point at recurring characters such as DeDe Pritchett or Frank Dunphy (played by Shelley Long and Fred Willard, respectively), whose deaths could have a huge impact on the family.

The special episode looked back on the show’s 10-year-history and had the actors reflect on how their lives changed since it first aired. It also featured adorable throwback videos of previous appearances from the cast members on Ellen throughout the last decade.

Modern Family returns Wednesday, September 26, on ABC.