Sharon Osbourne Is Fed Up With Ozzy’s Insane Sex Drive

Ozzy Osbourne's wife says the rocker's sex drive is too high. He is also in treatment for sex addiction.

According to Page Six, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s sex life is as busy as ever, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing, at least not for Sharon. After 37 years of marriage, Ozzy’s 65-year-old wife said on an episode of The Talk that her husband is “like a rabbit” in the bedroom. She went on to add, “This is a bone of contention in our house.”

The mother of three said she’s only willing to have sex certain times during the year. “Birthdays, Christmas at this point in my life. Special occasions. It’s Thanksgiving, why not?”

Sara Gilbert commented that Sharon once said she preferred having the flu over having sex.

Sharon laughed and said, “No wonder he fiddles other people. He doesn’t. He’s a good boy.” But Ozzy has messed around before. In 2016, it was discovered that the 69-year-old was having an affair with a hairstylist named Michelle Pugh. In total, it was revealed that the rocker had cheated on his wife with six women. Some of them even lived in different countries.

When Sharon found out she said, “When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies. He was going it to fill the void in some way.”

The couple almost split up for good, but according to PEOPLE, they renewed their vows in 2017 and Ozzy sought therapy for sex addiction.

Ozzy has spoken about his behavior in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I was a crazy f—–. I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. I’ve realized what a f—– idiot I was. I’m still nuts but in control of it a bit more.” He also added, “I’m not proud of all that s—–. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. It’s only been recently that Sharon’s been properly with me. I’ve damaged our relationship. But I promised her that I would stick with my sex addiction therapy. I don’t want to be that person anymore. I’ve been doing my utmost to make amends to Sharon and to all of the family.”

In an interview that Pugh gave with PEOPLE, she said, “When I say he gave me the greatest love of my life, I mean it. He made me feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world.” But according to Ozzy, their relationship was purely physical and only resulted due to his sex addiction.