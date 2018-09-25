Twitter Roasts Trump Using His Own Tweets After UN Laughter

Today the United Nations General Assembly laughed at President Donald Trump, and he once tweeted something about being a worldwide laughingstock. Twitter will never let a person live down something they tweeted even if that person is the president of the United States. The internet is forever.

Earlier today, Donald Trump elicited laughter when he addressed the United Nations boasting that his administration has done more than any previous administration to make the U.S. stronger, safer, and richer, according to Inquisitr.

In an off-script moment, Trump said, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.” The POTUS shrugged off the laughter after appearing briefly flustered and moved on.

Ironically, President Trump had something to say in the past about the world laughing at the United States. According to a Haaretz report, Twitter users responded to the laughter situation using Trump’s past tweets.

In 2014, before he announced his candidacy, Trump tweeted an insult aimed at President Obama. He wrote, “We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!”

Now, just four years later seemingly the world in the form of the United Nations General Assembly laughed at Trump as he performed his duties as president of the United States. Not everyone sees him as a truly great leader as the laughter from the gathering indicated loud and clear.

People on Twitter quickly pointed out that fact to the president with some even admitting that they enjoyed watching Trump become the world laughingstock he’d tweeted about a few years prior.

There really is a tweet for everything. #UNGA https://t.co/GHIXKO0hzZ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 25, 2018

In his address, Trump denounced the ideology of globalism and stated that the United States preferred to stick to a doctrine of patriotism.

According to USA Today, Trump said, “We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.”

The speech, which was similar to the one he gave last year, denounced the U.N.’s human rights council and the International Criminal Court.

Several other world leaders pushed back against Trump’s talking points with French President Emmanuel Macron who urged, “Do not accept the erosion of multilateralism. Don’t accept our history unraveling.” He suggested that other world powers such as France would step up to fill the void left by the United States’ refusal to help keep order on the international stage.